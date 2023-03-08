Hollywood Undead: veröffentlichen erste Single vom neuen Album

Das mit Platin ausgezeichnete Quintett Hollywood Undead aus Los Angeles veröffentlicht am 28. April die Deluxe-Version ihres Studioalbums Hotel Kalifornia. Sowohl digital als auch auf Vinyl erhältlich.

Die Vinyl-Deluxe-Version wird fünf neue Tracks enthalten, darunter den Song Evil, den die Band bereits vorgestellt hat – hier anhören:

Die digitale Deluxe-Version wird außerdem den exklusiven Bonustrack House Of Mirrors mit der Multi-Genre-Sensation Jelly Roll enthalten.

Hotel Kalifornia, das ursprünglich in 2022 veröffentlicht wurde, repräsentiert “a juxtaposition between the ‘haves’ and the ’have-nots,’ highlighting the ongoing homelessness and cost of living crisis that is affecting the band’s home state of California.” Das Album mit 14 Tracks zeigt die besten Facetten von Hollywood Undead und erhielt Unterstützung von Revolver, SPIN und dem New Noise Magazine. Hotel Kalifornia wurde außerdem in Genre-Playlists wie Spotifys Rock Hard, Hard Rock & Rock Rotation, Apple Musics Breaking Hard Rock & New in Rock platziert. Die herausragende Single City Of The Dead erreichte eine Top-40-Platzierung bei US Rock & Active Rock Radio.

Hotel Kalifornia Deluxe Tracklist:

1. Chaos

2. World War Me

3. Ruin My Life

4. Hourglass

5. Go To War

6. Alone At The Top

7. Wild In These Streets

8. Dangerous

9. Lion Eyes

10. Trap God

11. Happy When I Die

12. Reclaim

13. City Of The Dead

14. Alright

15. Evil

16. Salvation

17. First Class Suicide

18. Ransom

19. Break On Through

20. House Of Mirrors (Feat. Jelly Roll)*

*Digital Deluxe Only

Hollywood Undead beenden derzeit die Rockzilla Part 2 Tour mit Papa Roach und Falling In Reverse. Die Band wird im Frühjahr und Sommer auf mehreren Festivals weltweit auftreten, darunter das Bamboozle Festival und internationale Festivals wie Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring, Nova Rock, Hellfest und viele mehr. Tickets und weitere Informationen unter https://hollywoodundead.com/.

Europa Spring/Summer Festivals

Jun. 02 – Nürnberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park

Jun. 03 – Nürburg, Germany @ Rock Am Ring

Jun. 08 – Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield Festival

Jun. 09 – Hradec, Czech Republic @ Rock For People

Jun. 10 – Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock

Jun. 16 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

Jun. 18 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

Jun. 23 – Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jera On Air Festival

Jun. 24 – Münster, Germany @ Vainstream Rockfest

Über Hollywood Undead

Nicht lange nach der Jahrhundertwende versammelte sich eine Gruppe von Freunden mit einer gemeinsamen Vision, die in den Gossen und Hinterhöfen von Hollywood, Kalifornien, geboren wurde. Unter dem Einfluss von Hip-Hop aus den Neunzigern bis hin zu Industrial Metal (ganz zu schweigen von billigem Alkohol) haben sie ähnliche Erfahrungen mit Armut und Not gemacht und sich auf ihre Weise an die Spitze der Rockmusik des 21. Jahrhunderts katapultiert.

Bis heute lebt Hollywood Undead von der Verbundenheit der fünf Individuen, die solch raue Erfahrungen in sympathische Hymnen verwandeln. Auf ihrem kürzlich erschienenen achten Album Hotel Kalifornia [Dove & Grenade Media/BMG] erzählt das mit Platin ausgezeichnete Quintett – Johnny 3 Tears, J-Dog, Funny Man, Charlie Scene und Danny – ihre Geschichte wie nie zuvor.

“Hotel Kalifornia brings me back to a time when all that mattered was music”, fügt J-Dog hinzu. “The only thing I gave a shit about was going to shows. That was it.”

Während des Jahres 2021 nahmen die Jungs in Nashville und Los Angeles mit den Produzenten Erik Ron (I Prevail, Godsmack), Andrew Migliore (Sueco, Zero 9:36, Papa Roach) und Drew Fulk (Ice Nine Kills, Lil Wayne, Lil Peep) auf. Bei der gemeinsamen Arbeit haben Hollywood Undead die ungezügelte Intensität ihres ursprünglichen Materials wieder aufleben lassen, jedoch mit einer Raffinesse, die nur durch jahrelange Erfahrung auf der Straße möglich ist.

“When you listen to Hotel Kalifornia, I hope you see how far we’ve come”, sagt Johnny 3 Tears. “J-Dog and Charlie Scene are completely different songwriters than they were 15 years ago. I’m so impressed by everyone in the band. The only thing we give a fuck about is the audience and trying to get better on each record.”

“After all of these years, people on the outside really have a hard time believing we’re still best friends”, fügt J-Dog hinzu. “We’ve stayed this close even with all of the shit we’ve been through. Usually, bands break up friendships, but we’re best friends—and we always will be.”

Mehr Information über Hollywood Undead:

Website | Facebook | Instagram