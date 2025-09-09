Howling Giant: veröffentlichen Video/Single „Beholder I: Downfall“ aus dem kommenden Album „Crucible & Ruin“

Das kosmische Stoner Metal Trio Howling Giant hat das Musikvideo zu Beholder I: Downfall als nächste Single aus ihrem kommenden Album Crucible & Ruin veröffentlicht. Das dritte Studioalbum der Band aus Nashville, Tennessee, wird am 31. Oktober 2025 über Magnetic Eye Records erscheinen.

Das Video zu Beholder I: Downfall kann hier angesehen werden:

Video-Credit: Regie, Dreh und Schnitt von Jerry Roe von Friendship Commanders, gefilmt bei South X Sea.

Der Bassist und Sänger Sebastian Baltes äußert sich zu der aktuellen Single: „Our current single Beholder 1: Downfall is a riff-driven heavy hitter, and in my opinion is one of the heaviest songs on the record.“ Er fügt hinzu: „It was a pleasure to collaborate with Jerry Roe again on the video, having previously worked with him on the clip for Glass Future. It has been particularly exciting for me to follow the journey of this song from its inception with a simple riff to a full blown song and the making of the video. I can hardly wait for you all to hear this track live!“

Howling Giant machen mit ihrem dritten Studioalbum Crucible & Ruin einen weiteren großen Schritt. Die Platte vereint funkelnde Ideen, fesselnde Melodien und schweres Riffing, das nahezu perfekt ist – eine bemerkenswerte Leistung im Songwriting für eine noch so junge Band!

