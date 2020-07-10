Igorrr: starten die Preorder für ihre Re-Releases „Nostril“ und „Hallelujah“

Große Neuigkeiten aus dem Hause des wohl einzigartigsten Metalprojekts der Welt: Igorrr veröffentlichen die Alben Nostril (2010) und Hallelujah (2012) als Neuauflagen via Nuclear Blast Records! Beide Alben sind ab sofort digital erhältlich und erscheinen in zahlreichen Formaten am 25. September auch als physische Releases.
Beide Neuauflagen erscheinen als Digipak und Black 2LP Vinyl 180g.
Hallelujah ist als Flesh Pink 2LP Vinyl (Mailorder und Großhandel) und Pastel Pink Vinyl (exklusiv im Bandshop) erhältlich.
Nostril kommt als Copper 2LP Vinyl und Gold Vinyl (exklusiv im Bandshop).
Nostril Trackliste:
- Double Monk
- Tendon
- Excessive Funeral
- Very Long Chicken
- Melting Nails
- Pavor Nocturnus
- Caros
- Cruciforum Dachshund
- Half A Pony
- Unpleasant Sonata
- Dentist
- Fryzura Konika
- Veins
- Moldy Eye
Hallelujah Trackliste:
- Tout Petit Moineau
- Damaged wig
- Absolout Psalm
- Cicadidae
- Vegetable Soup
- Lullaby For A Fat Jellyfish
- Grosse Barbe
- Corpus Tristis
- Scarlatti 2.0
- Toothpaste
- Infinite Loop