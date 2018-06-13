Ein Jahr nachdem I’ll Be Damned ihr selbst betiteltes Debütalbum weltweit veröffentlicht haben, eröffnet die brandneue Single Stephen Hawking Talking ein neues Kapitel. „The single is a homage to the late astrophysicist Stephen Hawking who died earlier this year. The lyrics are (almost) entirely made out of Hawking quotes and the track is as punk as it is humoristic. 2 minutes and 30 seconds of pure aggressive love for a man who changed our minds in so many ways. ‚Have you heard Stephen Hawking Talking?’” – I’ll Be Damned

Das Lyric Video zur Single seht ihr hier:

Erhältlich ist der Song in allen relevanten Stores.

Mehr Infos zu I’ll Be Damned: FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, TWITTER, SPOTIFY

