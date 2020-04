Hier das Statement von Anders & Co:

„It’s with a heavy heart that due to government restrictions regarding COVID-19, we must reschedule our upcoming headline tour in EU and the UK. We are working to reschedule dates for early next year and will announce ASAP.

Tickets and VIP will be honoured for the rescheduled dates, and refunds are also available at point of purchase. Thank you, Jesterheads. Stay safe“