Gatecreeper: veröffentlichen Musikvideo zur mitreißenden neuen Single „Caught In The Treads“

Die Death Metal-Spezialisten Gatecreeper aus Arizona melden sich mit ihrem ersten neuen Song seit An Unexpected Reality von 2021 triumphal zurück. Caught In The Treads ist stark verwurzelt in der kraftvollen Energie, die die ansteckende Atmosphäre antreibt, auf die sie bei ihren jüngsten weltweiten Live-Aktivitäten gestoßen sind. Die von Kurt Ballou (Converge) produzierte und abgemischte Single zeichnet sich durch ansteckende Gitarrenmelodien und Schlagzeugpassagen aus, die das Publikum mit ihrer raffinierten Attitüde als Vertreter der neuen Welle des amerikanischen Death Metal anstecken werden.

Chase H. Mason erklärt:

„Lyrically the song is about a supernaturally charged fleet of tanks that have been possessed by the souls of fallen soldiers. It’s about revenge and crushing your enemies.“ Expanding on the music video he mentions, „As soon as we finished recording, we started sneaking this song into our live set. We brought along our own VHS camera and had our friends film the shows where they could.“

Seht euch das Video zu Caught In The Treads hier an:

Stream Caught In The Treads auf allen Plattformen jetzt unter:

https://gatecreeper.bfan.link/CITT

Gatecreeper werden zusammen mit den Headlinern und Labelkollegen In Flames durch die USA touren. Erlebt die Band live!

US-Tourdaten:

05/0c USA Portland, ME – State Theatre

05/02 USA Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

05/03 USA Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

05/04 USA Wilmington, DE – The Queen

05/05 USA Norfolk, VA – The Norva

05/07 USA Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

05/08 USA Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall

05/09 USA Atlanta, GA – Buckhead

05/01 USA Daytona, FL – Rockville

05/12 USA Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

05/14 USA Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

05/16 USA Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre

05/17 USA Buffalo, NY – The Town Ballroom

05/18 USA Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

05/19 USA Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metal Fest

05/21 USA Detroit, MI – St. Andrews

05/22 USA St. Louis, MO – The Hawthorn

05/23 USA Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

05/24 USA Austin, TX – Emo’s

05/25 USA Houston, TX – House of Blues

05/26 USA Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Weltweite Daten:

03/22 JPN Tokyo – Earthdom

03/23 KOR Seoul – Club Victim

03/24 THA Bangkok – Mr. Fox Live House (feat. Suffocation)

03/27 VNM Ho Chi Minh – Coco Bango (feat. Suffocation)

03/29 CHI Hong Kong – Music Zone (feat. Suffocation)

03/30 PHI Manila – Eastside Events Place (feat. Suffocation)

03/31 SGP Singapore – Esplanade Annexe Studio (feat. Suffocation)

04/02 NZL Auckland – Whammy Bar

04/04 AUS Gold Coast – Vinnie’s Dive Bar

04/05 AUS Brisbane – The Brightside

04/06 AUS Newcastle – Newcastle Hotel

04/07 AUS Sydney – Crowbar

04/09 AUS Wollongong – Dicey Riley’s

04/10 AUS Canberra- The Basement

04/11 AUS Melbourne – Prince Bandroom

04/12 AUS Frankston – inging Bird Studios

04/13 AUS Adelaide – Lion Arts Factory

04/13 AUS Perth – Lynott’s Lounge

Über Gatecreeper

Gatecreeper wurden 2013 gegründet und haben das letzte Jahrzehnt damit verbracht, die Death Metal-Leiter stetig zu erklimmen. Ihre selbstbetitelte EP von 2014 verschaffte ihnen sofortige Glaubwürdigkeit als Vertreter der alten Schule. Die Band unterschrieb bei Relapse und veröffentlichte 2016 ihr Full-Length-Debüt Sonoran Depravation. Das Album ist gleichzeitig eine Hommage an ihre Wüstenherkunft und ein Statement für ihre Death Metal-Intentition und verschaffte ihnen 2017 eine Tour mit Cannibal Corpse und Power Trip.

2019 veröffentlichten Gatecreeper Deserted, ihren rasanten Vorstoß in den selbst beschriebenen „Stadion Death Metal“. Das Album landete auf Platz drei der angesehenen Top-40-Liste des Decibel-Magazins am Jahresende. Als die Pandemie abebbte, ergatterten Gatecreeper einen Platz auf der Decibel Magazin Tour 2022 neben Obituary und Municipal Waste. Heutzutage sind Gatecreeper eigenständige Headliner und touren weltweit unter ihrem eigenen Banner.

Gatecreeper sind:

Chase H. Mason | Gesang

Eric Wagner | Gitarre

Matt Arrebollo | Schlagzeug

Israel Garza | Gitarre

Alex Brown | Bass

