Insomnium: sagen ihre Finnish Double Trouble Tour 2021 aus personellen Gründen ab

Insomnium müssen die geplante Finnish Double Trouble Tour 2021 mit Omnium Gatherum aus personellen Gründen auf Eis legen. Die Tour soll in 2022 nachgeholt werden.
Facebook-Post vom 14.10.2021:
Dear Fans,
We were looking forward to hitting the road again next month together with our brother in OG. Unfortunately, due to personal reasons, we are forced to cancel the tour and take a break for a couple of months to re-group. We were excited to be back on stage but this will take a little longer than expected.
Ticket will be refunded and point of purchase! We can’t wait to see you again next year.
Love,
Insomnium