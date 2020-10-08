Interview with Pooyan Ahmadi from Bloody Sadism Part 3 / Interview mit Pooyan Ahmadi von Bloody Sadism Teil 3

Artist / Künstler: Bloody Sadism

Origin / Herkunft: Teheran, Iran

Genre: Slam Brutal Death Metal, Grindcore, Death Grind, Technical Death Metal

Band members / Bandmitglieder:

Vocals and all instruments / Gesang und alle Instrumente – Pooyan Ahmadi

Bloody Sadism is a Slam Brutal Death Metal Band from the Iran, which was founded in 2014 and released its debut album Eloquent Atrocity in 2019. Well actually this is nonsense, because Bloody Sadism is not a band but the one-man-project of Pooyan Ahmadi from Tehran. As we at Time For Metal have already dealt with Heavy Metal from Iran, we have taken the opportunity to talk with Pooyan.

Bloody Sadism ist eine Slam Brutal Death Metal Band aus dem Iran, die 2014 gegründet wurde und im Oktober 2019 ihr Debütalbum Eloquent Atrocity veröffentlicht hat. Nein, eigentlich ist das Quatsch, denn bei Bloody Sadism handelt es sich nicht um eine Band, sondern um ein One-Man-Project aus Teheran, hinter dem ein gewisser Pooyan Ahmadi steckt. Da wir uns bei Time For Metal schon mit dem Thema Heavy Metal im Iran beschäftigt haben, haben wir die Möglichkeit genutzt, mit Pooyan ein Gespräch zu führen.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

How do you live as a musician of such extreme music in Iran?

Wie lebt man als Musiker so extremer Musik im Iran?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

I’m a business man and my main salary is by that.

Ich bin ein Geschäftsmann, und mein hauptsächliches Einkommen rührt daher.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

Did you ever think about leaving the Iran, simply because in other countries you probably have better possibilities as a musician? If so, where would you like to live and work?

Hast du schon mal darüber nachgedacht, aus dem Iran wegzugehen, einfach aus dem Grund, weil du woanders wahrscheinlich als Musiker bessere Möglichkeiten hättest? Wenn ja, wo würdest du gerne leben und arbeiten?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

Yes, I did. I’ve thought about it a lot. I like to live in good countries like Norway, Finland and many other countries but I always like my own hometown.

Ja, habe ich. Ich habe oft darüber nachgedacht. Ich würde gern in einem schönen Land wie Norwegen, Finnland oder vielen anderen leben. Aber ich werde immer meine Heimat lieben.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

Where do you see yourself as a musician in five years?

Wo siehst du dich als Musiker in fünf Jahren?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

I have many plans but I don’t like to explain for the other people …

Ich habe viele Pläne, aber ich mag es nicht, die anderen Leuten zu erklären.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

With Depreciation you have at least one more band, which you do since 2016 as a one-man-project. As far as I know last year you have released an album also with this band, but this is a completely different direction. Please tell us a little bit about that.

Du hast mit Depreciation mindestens noch eine Band am Start, die du seit 2016 als One-Man-Project betreibst. Auch da hast du, soweit ich weiß, im letzten Jahr ein Album veröffentlicht, allerdings gehst du da in eine völlig andere Richtung. Erzähl uns doch ein bisschen was, worum es dabei geht.

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

Depreciation is an Experimental band and I do Hardcore music via that. I’ve didn’t release anything yet but I’ll release Depreciation’s debut album soon.

Depreciation ist eine experimentelle Band, mit denen ich Hardcore spiele. Ich habe noch nichts veröffentlicht, aber das Debütalbum von Depreciation wird bald erscheinen.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

Do you already work on new songs for Bloody Sadism? Are there any plans for another release?

Arbeitest du für Bloody Sadism auch schon wieder an neuen Songs? Gibt es schon genaue Pläne für eine weitere Veröffentlichung?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

Yes, I have other songs to release but it will take some time.

Ja, ich habe schon wieder neue Songs, aber bis zur Veröffentlichung wird es noch dauern.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

How did the Corona Virus affect you and slow you down as a musician?

Inwieweit hat dich das Coronavirus bei deiner Arbeit als Musiker ausgebremst?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

It has affected many of my plans like the shows that canceled about six month ago but I’ll fight without any fear.

Das hat viele meiner Pläne beeinflusst, wie zum Beispiel die Shows, die ich vor ungefähr sechs Monaten absagen musste. Aber ich werde weiter furchtlos kämpfen.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

In 2020 online streaming concerts are one possibility for bands to earn some money despite the Corona restrictions. Did you already do something like this, or would this be an alternative for you?

Das neue Ding in 2020 sind ja Online-Streaming-Konzerte, mit denen die Bands versuchen, trotz Corona-Konzertverboten doch noch den einen oder anderen Euro in die leeren Bandkassen zu spülen. Hast du in der Richtung schon mal was gemacht, oder wäre das eine Alternative für dich?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

Maybe I’ll have some online shows.

Vielleicht werde ich einige Online-Shows machen.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

What would be your desired tour? On which festival would you like to play, and what would be the other bands on the line-up?

Wie würde deine Wunschtour aussehen und auf welchem Festival würdest du gerne mal spielen und mit welchen Bands würdet du dort gerne einmal spielen?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

I like to play in festivals like OEF (Obscene Extreme Festival), Wacken Open Air, Death metal Festivals around the world and I think I can reach to them in the future.

Ich würde gern auf Festivals wie dem OEF (Obscene Extreme Festival), Wacken Open Air und Death Metal Festivals auf der ganzen Welt spielen. Ich denke, ich werde die in Zukunft mal ansprechen.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

Most of our bands dream of playing once in a lifetime on the Holy Field at the Wacken Open Air. What are your dreams, or rather, which hurdles would you like to take in the near future?

Bei uns träumen die meisten Bands ja davon, einmal im Leben auf dem Heiligen Acker auf dem Wacken Open Air zu spielen. Wovon träumst du bzw. welche Hürden würdest du gerne in nächster Zukunft nehmen?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

Wacken is great my friend. I have many dreams but I prefer to keep them for myself.

Wacken ist großartig, mein Freund. Ich habe viele Träume, aber ich bevorzuge es, die für mich zu behalten.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

You are active now for several years. What would you change if you would have a say in the music business?

Du bist ja nun schon einige Jahre aktiv. Was würdest du ändern, wenn du im Musikbusiness was zu sagen hättest?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

Try to create new and more opportunities for talented musicians and try to put some fake musicians in the trash bin and make the world a better place to listen to music. But you know, forget about that nothing will be changed unless the people change.

Ich würde versuchen, neue und mehr Möglichkeiten für talentierte Musiker zu schaffen, würde die Fake Musiker in die Tonne kloppen und die Welt zu einem besseren Platz zu machen, um Musik zu hören. Aber vergiss nicht, dass sich nichts ändert, bis sich nicht die Menschen ändern.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

Which highlights from your time as a musician are especially memorable to you and what do you not like to think back on?

Welche Highlights aus deiner Zeit als Musiker sind dir besonders im Gedächtnis geblieben und woran denkt du nicht so gerne zurück?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

I can’t remember anything except the darkness.

Ich kann mich an gar nichts außer der Dunkelheit erinnern.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

How do you supply yourself as metal fans in Iran with current news about the scene at home and abroad and how do you get the current albums of your favorite bands?

Wie versorgt ihr euch im Iran als Metalfans mit aktuellen News über die Szene im In- und Ausland und wie kommt ihr an die aktuellen Alben eurer Lieblingsbands?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

We don’t have any market for metal music and we should download the albums if we want.

Bei uns gibt es keinen Markt für Metal, und wir laden uns die Alben, die wir haben wollen, herunter.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

Which bands from your home country can you recommend without hesitation, which band from Iran should every metalhead listen to?

Welche Bands aus deiner Heimat kannst du bedenkenlos empfehlen, bei welcher Band aus dem Iran sollte jeder Metalhead mal reinhören?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

Bloody Sadism …, Depreciation …, Tension Prophecy …, and maybe some other bands like War Angel.

Bloody Sadism, Depreciation, Tension Prophecy und vielleicht einige andere Bands, wie War Angel.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

Even though the question is almost impossible to answer, which five albums do you think are the best ever?

Auch wenn die Frage fast nicht zu beantworten ist, welche fünf Alben hältst du für die besten aller Zeiten?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

It’s so hard to choose. I really can’t choose my friend, but …

Das ist so schwierig. Da kann ich mich gar nicht entscheiden, aber …

* Cannibal Corpse – The Wretched Spawn (2004)

* Morbid Angel – Illud Divinum Insanus (2011)

* Uaral – Lament (1998)

* Tiamat – Prey (2003)

* Slayer – Raining Blood (1986)

These are my favorite albums.

Dieses sind meine Lieblingsalben.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

So these were my questions. Is there anything you want to say to Time For Metal readers at the end?

Ich bin soweit durch mit meinen Fragen. Gibt es etwas, was du den Time For Metal Lesern zum Schluss noch sagen willst?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

I just wanted to say thanks to the people who didn’t help me during these years and thanks to a few people who helped me. Thanks for your supports from around the world.

Ich möchte mich bei den Menschen bedanken, die mir in diesen Jahren nicht geholfen haben, und bei den paar Leuten, die mir geholfen haben. Danke für euren weltweiten Support.

