Kadavar – Facebook livestream concert am 21.03.2020

Eventname: Kadavar – Facebook livestream concert

Band: Kadavar

Ort: Facebook

Datum: 21.03.2020, 20:30 Uhr

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/521189088594131/

Statement von Kadavar:

It’s official now: the global situation has forced us to completely stop touring for a while… All upcoming tours are postponed, we will inform you more in the next days.

While we think of all the things we can and can’t do now, we definitely want to continue to play music. Saturday night, 8:30 pm CET we will put up a Facebook live stream straight out of our studio in Berlin. For everyone who wanted to see our show, and all of you who sit at home in need for music! Save the date and see you online!