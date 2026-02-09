King Ultramega: veröffentlichen „Preaching The End Of The World“-Cover zu Ehren von Chris Cornell und als Support für MusiCares

King Ultramega haben eine kraftvolle neue Single veröffentlicht: ein Cover von Preaching The End Of The World. Die Aufnahme entstand in liebevoller Erinnerung an Chris Cornell und sammelt gleichzeitig Spenden für MusiCares, die gemeinnützige Organisation der Recording Academy, die Musikern psychologische Betreuung, Unterstützung bei der Suchtbehandlung und Notfallhilfe bietet.

Preaching The End Of The World, ursprünglich von Chris Cornell geschrieben und interpretiert, zählt zu den emotional bewegendsten Songs seiner Solokarriere. Die Neuinterpretation von King Ultramega bewahrt den emotionalen Kern des Originals und erweitert dessen Klanglandschaft durch vielschichtige Gitarren, cineastische Keyboards und ein dynamisches, atmosphärisches Arrangement.

Die Aufnahme enthält Gesang von Ian Thornley (Big Wreck), Gitarre von Pete Thorn, Bass von Mark Menghi, Keyboards und Synthesizer von Dave Kerzner und Frank Mitaritonna sowie Schlagzeug von Kenny Aronoff. Der Track wurde von Mark Menghi produziert, von Frank Mitaritonna, Dave Kerzner und Mark Menghi aufgenommen, von Josh Wilbur gemischt und gemastert, Covergestaltung und Video stammen von Costin Chioreanu. Die Originalmusik stammt von Chris Cornell.

Ian Thornley sagte über seine Teilnahme am Projekt: „Pete Thorn is a dear friend and fellow Canadian who I know played with Chris Cornell for many years. He’s a great musician, and we’re always looking for projects to do together, so it was a quick ‘yes’ from me.“

Kenny Aronoff erklärte: „I wanted to be part of this project because I know Mark was involved, and I’ve always been a huge fan of anything Chris Cornell on so many levels. Preaching The End Of The World is an amazingly beautiful song, and Chris’s vocal performance is one of the most passionate and emotional vocal performances I have ever heard.“

Produzent und Bassist Mark Menghi reflektierte über die Bedeutung des Songs: „It’s a song about loneliness and searching for connection, something I can relate to. Just listen to the lyrics of this song. Chris is authentic, emotional, and vulnerable.“

Pete Thorn erinnerte sich ebenfalls an die Live-Auftritte mit Cornell: „Preaching The End Of The World is a beautiful song that I always enjoyed performing with Chris during my time on tour with him. I remember a show in Tel Aviv where he talked about writing it during a dark time, but ended by saying, ‘but I made it!’ I always think about that in a positive way. He made it for a long time, and we should all be thankful for that.“

Menghi erklärte zur musikalischen Ausrichtung: „When I chose this song for King Ultramega, I had a late 60s Beatles production vibe in mind. I tried to honor what made Chris’s original recording so special, not only instrumentally but in the production as well.“

Die Musiker sehen Preaching The End Of The World als einen prägenden Teil von Chris Cornells künstlerischem Vermächtnis und hoffen, dass diese Hommage sein Songwriting würdigt und gleichzeitig über MusiCares Mitglieder der Musikszene unterstützt.

King Ultramega online:

https://www.facebook.com/kingultramegaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/kingultramegaofficial/