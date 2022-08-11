Kryptos: ab nächster Woche auf umfangreicher Headliner Tournee

Am 1. Oktober 2021 veröffentlichte die indische Heavy Metal Band Kryptos über AFM Records ihr neues Album Force Of Danger, endlich wird die Platte auch bei uns live gefeiert!

Die Truppe aus Bangalore erstürmte 2004 mit ihrem Debütalbum Spiral Ascent die Heavy Metal Szene. Sie waren die erste Metal Band aus Indien, die jemals in Europa tourte. Seither teilten sie sich die Bühnen mit Größen wie Iron Maiden, Testament, Kreator, Exodus, Death Angel und vielen weiteren. Kryptos sind aus der heutigen Metal Landschaft nicht mehr wegzudenken, längst hat sich der Vierer in die Herzen der Heavy Metal Community gespielt. Live sowie auf Platte eine absolute Wand, hat sich die Band dem 80er Metal verschrieben, kaum eine moderne Band verkörpert den Sound von Leder, Denim und Stahl so gekonnt wie Kryptos.

„It’s time to kick things into high gear! We’re coming out of the blocks for our first ever double-legged European headlining tour that will see us rip through the European heartland, all the way from Poland to Scandinavia and everything in between,“ freut sich Kryptos Frontman Nolan Lewis auf die kommende Tour. „We can’t wait to rock out with all you metal maniax once again and get wasted with each and every one of you. Dust off those leather jackets and spikes because we’re bringing the fjookin fury!“

Live erleben könnt ihr Kryptos an folgenden Dates:

First Salvo

18-Aug Krzywy Gryf, Szczecin (PL)

19-Aug Voodoo Club, Warsaw (PL)

20-Aug Hellpdays Festival, Frýdek Místek (CZ)

23-Aug Replugged, Vienna (AT)

24-Aug Hige Bar, Kufstein (AT)

25-Aug Backstage, Munich (DE)

26-Aug Nordbayern Rockclub, Selb (DE)

27-Aug Pure Fucking Metal Festevil, Laberweinting (DE)

28-Aug Cafe De Cactus, Hengelo (NL)

31-Aug Mcp Apache, Fontaine L’eveque (BE)

01-Sep Kater, Zürich (CH)

02-Sep Balloonfabrik, Augsburg (DE)

03-Sep Over The Mountain Vol. IV, Innsbruck (AT)

Second Attack

20-Oct Black Thunder Mc, Oberreit (CH)

21-Oct Altes Wasserwerk, Lörrach (DE)

22-Oct Schlachthaus, Dornbirn (AT)

25-Oct Sonic Ballroom, Cologne (DE)

26-Oct Alte Hackerei, Karlsruhe (DE)

29-Oct Sojus 7, Monheim Am Rhein (DE)

03-Nov Enga, Oslo (NO)

04-Nov Backstage Rockbar, Trollhättan (SE)

05-Nov Shma Rockclub, Sandviken (SE)

08-Nov Vastavirta-Klubi, Tampere (FI)

09-Nov On The Rocks, Helsinki (FI)

10-Nov Pub Ettan, Mariehamn (FI)

11-Nov Klubb Fredagsmangel, Stockholm-Jakobsberg (SE)

12-Nov Klubb Dissonans, Jönköping (SE)

13-Nov Plan B, Mälmö (SE)

16-Nov Trauma, Marburg (DE)

17-Nov Florinsmarkt, Koblenz (DE)

18-Nov Db’s, Utrecht (NL)

19-Nov True Thrash Fest, Hamburg (DE)

Kryptos sind:

Nolan Lewis – Gesang & Gitarre

Rohit Chaturvedi – Gitarre

Ganesh K – Bass

Vijit Singh – Drums

Weitere Infos & Tickets unter:

www.facebook.com/KryptosIndia

www.linktr.ee/Kryptosindia