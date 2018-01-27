Die Metal-Titanen MACHINE HEAD aus der San Franciscoer Bay Area werden am 26. Januar ihr ungeduldig erwartetes neues Album »Catharsis« über Nuclear Blast Entertainment veröffentlichen. Heute veröffentlichen sie den Opening Track ‚Volatile‘. Surft auf: https://youtu.be/rZDgNYoo5zY

Der hämmernde Track mit sozialkritischem Text ist Heather D. Heyer gewidmet, die Ihr Leben während einer Demonstration gegen Neonazismus und White Supremacy in Charlottesville, Virginia im August 2017 verlor.

Mehr zu »Catharsis«:

‚Catharsis‘ music video: https://youtu.be/WYeDJxWvA_I

‚Catharsis‘ making of: https://youtu.be/G9CGfMrhZdg

‚Bastards‘ stream video: https://youtu.be/28Ig3RGdVMY

‚Bastards‘ poetry slam: https://youtu.be/CfkpvsvmVsM

‚Now We Die‘ live video: https://youtu.be/NcJGTimnR6E

‚Ten Ton Hammer‘ live video: https://youtu.be/V96by8p8jrc

‚Beyond The Pale‘ stream video: https://youtu.be/MVdflCH76t4

‚Kaleidoscope‘ music video: https://youtu.be/LmqMvT9E4ME

“I feel like metal could really infiltrate the mainstream with this album. And it needs to… now more than ever. A lot of consideration went into making these songs more identifiable to a wider audience. Simplifying ideas, simplifying hooks, really concentrating on story-telling as opposed to ‘brutal poetry’ or whatever. And while I’d love to say it was all some grand plan, there was no ‘plan’” erklärt Flynn lachend. “You never know where you’re going to end up whenever you start writing a record… you just write… but I tell ya what… we ended up with a landmark here. Whenever you finish an album, you always feel proud, but this time… we’ve got something really special. We can feel it. We know it. »Catharsis« could really elevate our genre.“

»Catharsis« wurde von Robb Flynn produziert und von Zack Ohren (FALLUJAH, ALL SHALL PERISH) in den Sharkbite Studios im kalifornischen Oakland aufgenommen, gemischt und koproduziert. Das Masterign erledigte Ted Jensen (HATEBREED, ALICE IN CHAINS, DEFTONES) im Sterling Sound in New York, NY. Das Cover-Foto wurde von Seanen Middleton geschaffen.

Um »Catharsis« in verschiedenen Formaten (CD, Digipak, CD-Digi + DVD + 2LP Boxset, black, picture, red, dark blue, bi colored, splatter vinyl – siehe Abbildungen unten) vorzubestellen, surft auf: http://nblast.de/MachineHeadCatharsisNB

Um ‚Beyond The Pale‘, ‚Catharsis‘ und ‚Bastards‘ digital zu erwerben oder zu kaufen, geht auf: http://nblast.de/MHBeyondThePale

»Catharsis« track listing:

1. Volatile

2. Catharsis

3. Beyond The Pale

4. California Bleeding

5. Triple Beam

6. Kaleidoscope

7. Bastards

8. Hope Begets Hope

9. Screaming At The Sun

10. Behind A Mask

11. Heavy Lies The Crown

12. Psychotic

13. Grind You Down

14. Razorblade Smile

15. Eulogy

»Catharsis« special edition bonus DVD track listing (filmed live at The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA, 2015):

1. Imperium

2. Beautiful Mourning

3. Now We Die

4. Bite The Bullet

5. Locust

6. From This Day

7. Ten Ton Hammer

8. This Is The End

9. Beneath The Silt

10. The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears

11. Darkness Within

12. Bulldozer

13. Killers & Kings

14. Davidian

15. Descend The Shades Of Night

16. Now I Lay Thee Down

17. Take My Scars

18. Aesthetics Of Hate

19. Game Over

20. Old

21. Halo

»Bloodstone & Diamonds« World Tour 2014 – 2016 (Bonus Live CD for box set):

1. Clenching The Fists Of Dissent

2. Take Me Through The Fire

3. Now We Die

4. From This Day

5. Ten Ton Hammer

6. Locust

7. Desire To Fire

8. Killers & Kings

9. The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears

10. Crashing Around You

11. Darkness Within

12. Imperium

13. Block

»Bloodstone & Diamonds« World Tour 2014 – 2016 (Bonus Vinyl for box set):

Side One:

1. Clenching The Fists Of Dissent

2. Take Me Through The Fire

3. Now We Die

Side Two:

1. From This Day

2. Ten Ton Hammer

3. Locust

Side Three:

1. Desire To Fire

2. Killers & Kings

3. The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears

4. Crashing Around You

Side Four

1. Darkness Within

2. Imperium

3. Block

