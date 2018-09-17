Die NYHC-Könige MADBALL melden sich zur Unterstützung für die SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Still Cyco Punk After All These Tours Tour am 18. September in Phoenix, Arizona! Heute veröffentlichte die Band das Musikvideo zu ‚Freight Train‘ von ihrem letzten Album, »For The Cause«.

Schau Dir das Video zu ‚Freight Train‘ jetzt hier an: https://youtu.be/XpHpkAAlKYQ

Zusammen mit VIETMON und COLDSIDE wird MADBALL eine Handvoll zusätzlicher Konzerte während der Tour spielen. Desweiteren spielen sie drei Shows Ende Oktober – dort werden sie dann von ihren Kollegen von COMEBACK KID unterstützt.

Freddy Cricien kommentiert, „After a long summer of going back and forth to Europe, for festivals and our own club shows… we‘re excited to finally hit the states this fall! No better band/tour to be supporting then SUICIDAL TENDENCIES – they are great guys and of course.. a great band! We‘ll have some solo shows sprinkled about as well. Look forward to playing the states, first run since the release of »For The Cause«.“

Schau Dir den Trailer für die kommende Cyco Punk After All These Tours Tour und Headline-Shows jetzt hier an: https://youtu.be/HyktVtscmYU

MADBALL US Tour

Headline-Shows

9/20/2018 Jakes Sport Bar – Lubbock, TX

9/22/2019 Alamo City Music Hall – San Antonio, TX

9/30/2018. Cobra Lounge – Chicago, IL

10/24/2018. Alchemy Ballroom – Ocala, FL*

10/25/2018. Soundbar – Orlando, FL**

10/26/2018 Churchill’s – Miami, FL **

* w/ VIETNOM

** w/ COMEBACK KID

w/ SUICIDAL TENDENCIES

9/18/2018 The Pressroom – Phoenix, AZ

9/19/2018 Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM

9/21/2018 Gas Monkey Bar N‘ Grill – Dallas, TX

9/23/2018 House of Blues – Houston, TX

9/25/2018 The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

9/27/2018 Entertainment Center Cone Denim – Greensboro, NC

9/29/2018 The Machine Shop – Flint, MI

10/01/2018 First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

10/03/2018 Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA

10/05/2018 Summit – Denver, CO

10/06/2018 The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

