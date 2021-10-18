Majestica: Veröffentlichung der neuen Single „Glory Of Christmas“

Letztes Jahr veröffentlichten Majestica ihr neues Album A Christmas Carol als wunderbares Weihnachtsgeschenk für die gesamte Metal-Szene. Es ist purer symphonischer Power Metal im echten Majestica-Stil mit Elementen, die von Twilight Force, Rhapsody, Alan Silvestri, Danny Elfman und John Williams inspiriert sind.

Und auch in diesem Jahr hat die Band wieder eine ganz besondere Überraschung für ihre Fans vorbereitet: eine erweiterte Version des Albums, die nicht nur auf Vinyl erhältlich sein wird, sondern die Geschichte um den mürrischen alten Ebenezer Scrooge mit zwei bisher unveröffentlichten Songs endlich vervollständigen wird. A Christmas Carol – Extended Version wird am 12. November erscheinen und euch in Weihnachtsstimmung versetzen, aber die erste neue Single Glory Of Christmas ist bereits heute erhältlich. Dazu gibt es ein wunderschönes Kunstvideo, gezeichnet von Sänger Tommy Johansson.

Die Band kommentiert:„When we released A Christmas Carol last year it was a dream come true to finally release a real Christmas album. But it was not available on vinyl, and we felt we had a bit more to give to complete the story.

So now we have added two new songs to the story where we get to know more of Scrooge’s hate for Christmas and also how scared such a powerful man can get when believing his judgment day is dawning.

With these two new songs we now have A Christmas Carol – Extended Version, which completes the story of Scrooge and his Christmas ghosts.

The first single Glory of Christmas is heavier than the previous songs, but the Christmas feeling hasn’t gone anywhere and it has one of the strongest choruses on the album.

During the upcoming tour in December people will hear the entire album from beginning till the end with the new songs! „