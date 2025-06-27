Månegarm: präsentieren Musikvideo zur neuen Single „I Skogsfruns Famn“ vom kommenden Studioalbum „Edsvuren“

Am 29. August 2025 wird die schwedische Viking-Metal-Band Månegarm ihr mit Spannung erwartetes neues Studioalbum mit dem Titel Edsvuren über Napalm Records veröffentlichen. Nach der bereits veröffentlichten ersten Videosingle Hör Mitt Kall präsentiert das Trio jetzt ein Musikvideo zum epischen Eröffnungstrack des Albums, I Skogsfruns Famn. Seht euch das Video hier an:

Die Band kommentiert: „I Skogsfruns Famn is our second single from the new album Edsvuren (Sworn) and this video is probably the coolest and rawest Månegarm video to date (made by awesome Svartna Film).“

Weiterhin erklärt die Band: „The song is a really groovy and epic track and the lyrics are based on a local story that is said to have taken place just a few miles from where we live. The music is written together with Tobias Rydsheim from Wormwood and it features Erik’s daughter Lea Grawsiö Lindström on vocals once more. Hold on tight folks, this one is something really special!“

Mehr Informationen zu Månegarm (inklusive der Live-Termine für 2025) und dem kommenden Album Edsvuren findet ihr hier:

