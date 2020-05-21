Mercyful Fate: ‚The Beginning‘, ‚Return Of the Vampire‘ Reissues ab sofort über Metal Blade Records erhältlich

Am 5. Juni werden Mercyful Fate neue CD und LP-Versionen ihrer Alben The Beginning und Return Of The Vampire via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Die Vinyleditionen sind im Spinesleeve-Format mit Insert und einer Downloadkarte. Die CDs enthalten ein Mini-LP-CD-Insert und ein kleines Poster.

King Diamond erklärt: „Dies sind keine Remaster, die Alben sind genau so, wie sie ursprünglich gewesen sind, direkt von den originalen Produktionsmastern. Sie enthalten alle Dynamiken, wie sie damals aufs Band gebracht worden sind. Ich freue mich deshalb sehr darüber, den Fans die Aufnahmen im Originalzustand verfügbar zu machen!“

Ihr könnt euch eure Kopien ab sofort hier vorbestellen:

–USA: indiemerch.com

–EU: eu.kingsroadmerch.com

–UK: eyesoremerch.com

Hier eine Übersicht über sämtliche erhältlichen Formate:

The Beginning CD und LP Versionen:

– hardcover digisleeve „mini-LP“ CD

– amber marbled vinyl (USA exclusive)

– milky clear / black haze vinyl (USA exclusive)

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– fluorescent orange white marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

– opaque flame yellow marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– clear w/ red / yellow splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive – limited to 100 copies)

– white vinyl (High Roller Records exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

Return Of The Vampire CD und LP Versionen:

– hardcover digisleeve „mini-LP“ CD

– blue smoke vinyl (USA exclusive)

– blue watercolor vinyl (USA exclusive)

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– sheer violet blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

– strawberry red / white marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– sky-blue / white marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– blue / white split and splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive – limited to 100 copies)

The Beginning Tracklisting (CD und LP)

1. Doomed By The Living Dead

2. A Corpse Without Soul

3. Nuns Have No Fun

4. Devil Eyes

5. Curse Of The Pharaohs (Bbc Radio 1 Session)

6. Evil (BBC Radio 1 Session)

7. Satan’s Fall (BBC Radio 1 Session)

8. Black Masses

Return Of The Vampire Tracklisting (CD und LP)

1. Burning The Cross

2. Curse Of The Pharaohs

3. Return Of The Vampire

4. On A Night Of Full Moon

5. A Corpse Without Soul

6. Death Kiss

7. Leave My Soul Alone

8. M.D.A.

9. You Asked For It

Mercyful Fate online:

Web: https://mercyfulfatecoven.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mercyfulfateofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mercyfulfatecoven

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercyfulfate_HQ

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MercyfulFateOfficial