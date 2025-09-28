Messa: enthüllen Video zu „Reveal“

Die italienische Doom-Metal-Band Messa freut sich, ihr neues Video zu Reveal zu präsentieren. Der Song stammt von ihrem von der Kritik gefeierten neuen Album The Spin, das im April über Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht wurde.

Das Video zu Reveal kann hier angesehen werden:

Die Band äußert sich zu ihrem Video: „The main riff in Reveal manifested itself spontaneously. Our guitar player Alberto dreamed of it one night. He suddenly woke up at 4:00am and recorded it with his phone so he wouldn’t forget it. It was the most immediate song to write out of all those we wrote for The Spin and it features two key elements: the typical, ‚blues‘ use of slide guitar and the ‚metal‘ element of the blastbeats.“

Weiterhin erklärt die Band: „This video was entirely shot with analog equipment in a tire warehouse in our hometown. We chose the lo-fi aesthetic on purpose, using the dynamism of strobe and neon lights. We tried to make it as spontaneous as the songwriting process for the track.“

Mehr Informationen zum neuen Album The Spin findet ihr hier:

Im kommenden Monat wird Messa als direkter Support-Act für Paradise Lost auf einer einmonatigen Europatournee auftreten. Die Ascension Of Europe Tour 2025 beginnt am 9. Oktober in Manchester, Vereinigtes Königreich, und endet am 6. November in Antwerpen, Belgien. Zusätzlich werden Lacrimas Profundere und High Parasite bei ausgewählten Shows als Support auftreten.

Messa

w/ Paradise Lost, Lacrimas Profundere

10/09/2025 New Century Hall – Manchester, UK

10/10/2025 KK’s Steel Mill – Wolverhampton, UK

10/11/2025 University – Newcastle, UK

10/12/2025 Garage – Glasgow, UK

10/14/2025 Rescue Rooms – Nottingham, UK

10/15/2025 SWX – Bristol, UK

10/16/2025 The 1865 – Southampton, UK

10/17/2025 Islington Assembly Hall – London, UK

10/19/2025 Tyrant Fest – Lille, FR **

w/ Paradise Lost, High Parasite:

10/20/2025 Elysée Montmartre – Paris, FR

10/21/2025 La Rayonne – Lyon, FR

10/23/2025 Live Music Hall – Cologne, DE

10/24/2025 Rockhal – Luxembourg, LU **

10/25/2025 Conrad Sohm – Dornbirn, AT

10/26/2025 Hall – Padova, IT **

10/28/2025 Backstage Werk – Munich, DE

10/29/2025 Palac Akropolis – Prague, CZ

10/30/2025 Boogaloo – Zagreb, HR

10/31/2025 SiMM City – Vienna, AT

11/01/2025 Durer Kert – Budapest, HU

11/03/2025 PTR/L’Usine – Geneva, CH **

11/04/2025 Z-Bau – Nürnberg, DE

11/05/2025 Pandora – Utrecht, NL

11/06/2025 Trix Hall – Antwerp, BE

** Paradise Lost, Messa only

