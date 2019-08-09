Metal Blade: setzen Neaera Katalog Re-issues auf Vinyl fort!

Metal Blade Records setzen die Neaera Vinyl Re-issue Serie chronologisch fort. Nach der Veröffentlichung von ‚The Rising Tide Of Oblivion‚ und ‚Let The Tempest Come‚, erscheinen nun die nächsten beiden Alben zum ersten Mal auf Vinyl am 30.08.2019!

Armamentarium

-180g black vinyl

-light olive-green/black marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 – EU-exclusive)

-clear-black marbled vinyl (ltd. 200 – EU-exclusive)

-yellow-white splatter vinyl (ltd. 100 – MB Shop-exclusive)

-red-black marbled vinyl (ltd. 100 – US-exclusive)

Omnicide – Creation Unleashed

-180g black vinyl

-red-black marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 – EU-exclusive)

-white vinyl (ltd. 200 – EU-exclusive)

-blood-splatter vinyl (ltd. 100 – MB Shop-exclusive)

-clear-black marbled (ltd. 100 – US-exclusive)

