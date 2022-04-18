Motive Black: veröffentlichen neue Single „Lift Me Up“ feat. Carla Harvey

Die Alternative Metal Band Motive Black aus Los Angeles hat einen neuen Song, Lift Me Up, online gestellt. Von Grammy-Gewinner Nick Rowe produziert, ist auf der neuen Single neben Motive Black Ausnahme-Sängerin Elana Justin auch Butcher Babies Fronterin Carla Harvey als Special Guest zu hören. Am 22. April soll ebenfalls ein Musik Video zum Song erscheinen.



Elana kommentiert: „the song is about realizing that you can’t find validation through other people. It’s easy to fall into the trap of avoidance, and trying to distract yourself from the growth you require by looking for love in all the wrong places. Facing inward can be truly difficult, but through that journey you find empowerment.“

Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies) fügt hinzu: „I love collaborating with strong women on projects so when I was asked to add my vocals to „Lift Me Up,“ I happily obliged. The result…an infectious tune, and a new found friendship!“

Fans von Evanescence, Delain, Follow The Cypher, The Pretty Reckless, Halestorm, In This Moment oder Shinedown sollten mit Motive Black voll auf ihre Kosten kommen.

„Lift Me Up“ wurde in den legendären NRG Studios in Hollywood von Nick Rowe (Vampire Weekend, Lamb Of God, Madonna, Snoop Dogg) produziert und von Josh Wilbur (Lamb of God, Korn, Papa Roach) gemixt. “It’s been a real treat working with Elana,“bestätigt Rowe. „She is a diamond in the rough—unafraid to explore new musical territory and put her soul on the page lyrically.”