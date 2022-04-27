Motive Black: veröffentlichen Video zu neuer Single „Lift Me Up“ feat. Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies)

Die Alternative Metal Band Motive Black aus Los Angeles hat ein Musikvideo zu ihrer neuen Single Lift Me Up veröffentlicht. Der Song wurde von Grammy-Gewinner Nick Rowe produziert, als Special Guest ist außerdem Butcher Babies Fronterin Carla Harvey dabei!

Den neuen Motive Black Clip seht ihr ab sofort hier:

Motive Black Sängerin Elana Justin verrät: „I wanted the video to focus on female strength. The director and I worked together to come up with an idea that spoke to that. It was also fun to step out of my comfort zone and try something new. I’ve never done anything combat related so it seemed like it would be a fun avenue to explore. The director, Dale Resteghini, also directed the video for Broken.

I’m a Butcher Babies fan, so when the song was played for Carla and she agreed to perform on it I was super excited. Carla is a great example of a badass woman killing it in the music industry. I think her vibe fits the song perfectly. She really added something special to Lift Me Up Working together really brought the song up to a new level.

I think it’s really important for people to see women working together to create music and art. We keep seeing It more and more and it’s so exciting. It’s essential for women in this industry to stick together and support each other. There is so much more female visibility in this kind of music than there was even just a few years ago.“

Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies) fügt hinzu: „I love collaborating with strong women on projects so when I was asked to add my vocals to Lift Me Up, I happily obliged. The result…an infectious tune, a new found friendship and a ride through Compton in the sickest 1968 Firebird…the stuff dreams are made of!“

Fans von Evanescence, Delain, Follow The Cypher, The Pretty Reckless, Halestorm, In This Moment oder Shinedown sollten mit Motive Black voll auf ihre Kosten kommen.

Lift Me Up wurde in den legendären NRG Studios in Hollywood von Nick Rowe (Vampire Weekend, Lamb Of God, Madonna, Snoop Dogg) produziert und von Josh Wilbur (Lamb Of God, Korn, Papa Roach) gemixt. “It’s been a real treat working with Elana„, bestätigt Rowe. „She is a diamond in the rough—unafraid to explore new musical territory and put her soul on the page lyrically.”

Motive Black online:

motiveblack.com

facebook.com/MotiveBlack