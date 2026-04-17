Motus Tenebrae: präsentieren ihren Titelsong „In Sorrow’s Requiem“ vom kommenden Album

In Sorrow’s Requiem ist der neue Song der italienischen Doom-Metal-Band Motus Tenebrae. Das offizielle Video, produziert von Solar Sphere Multimedia, ist hier verfügbar:

Die Band erklärt die Bedeutung des Songs: „It’s about a solitary traveler, condemned to long suffering, depicting life as a journey suspended between a painful past and an uncertain future, where the Requiem is not just a funeral dirge for what has been lost, but the prelude to an inner victory and the entrance into a new world. In short, it is a hymn to the strength of the human spirit which, even while crossing the abyss of sadness and pain, continues to walk toward its redemption and eternal peace.“

Mit In Sorrow’s Requiem kehren Motus Tenebrae stärker, düsterer und tiefgründiger denn je zurück . Das Album wird am 8. Mai als CD, LP (schwarzes Vinyl und Marmorgold) und digital veröffentlicht. Mehr Informationen findet ihr hier:

Motus Tenebrae online:

https://www.facebook.com/MotusTenebraeOfficial