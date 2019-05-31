Nevalra: neues Video, neue Tour mit Carach Angren, neues Band-Statement

Wenn es darum geht, Black- und Death Metal mit im wahrsten Wortsinn höllischer Energie, aber dennoch einer raffinierten Eingängigkeit zu verbinden, gehören Nevalra ab sofort zu den ganz heißen Tipps.
Der derbe Dreier stammt aus Missouri, tourt sich im Gegensatz zu vielen anderen Genre-Acts kontinuierlich den Allerwertesten ab und ist auch im Studio unüberhörbar eine durchschlagskräftige Einheit.
Conjure The Storm wurde von Meister-Produzent Dan Swanö (Opeth, Marduk, Dissection, Dark Funeral und viele mehr) erstklassig in Szene gesetzt.
Als Gäste tauchen Andres Vargas (Thy Antichrist) und Mark Kloeppel (Misery Index, Scour) auf. Seth Siro Anton von Septicflesh hat das famose Artwork beigesteuert!
Ab Anfang Juni sind Nevalra mit Carach Angren, Wolfheart und Thy Antichrist auf großer Europatour. Die Daten findet ihr weiter unten.
Jetzt gibt´s aber erst mal das Video zum feinen Titelsong Conjure The Storm, mit Gastgesang von Andres Vargas (Thy Antichrist). Der Clip wurde von Ryan Vincent designt und kann hier angeguckt werden:
Gitarrist / Sänger Scott Eames dazu:
„Conjure The Storm was written as an anthem. Life is full of dilemmas. Everyone can relate. Most of us can reach within ourselves and pull out some miraculous things when we need to the most. The title track begs listeners to not get swept away with mere existence, but to turn that internal rage into energy of determination and perseverance.“
Und noch ein Band-Statement: Nevalra touren ja ab dem 09.06. mit u.a. Thy Antichrist durch Europa. Scott spielt sowohl bei Nevalra als auch bei Thy Antichrist und hat daher noch folgende Message für Euch:
„To the metal fans of Europe, I am Scott Eames, front man & guitarist of Nevalra. I also play guitar in Thy Antichrist as „Wicked One“. Both bands are on a European Tour supporting Carach Angren and Wolfheart in June and July. The two bands are both very extreme, but different. In Thy Antichrist, I wear full-corpse paint. The paint and stage attire I wear as „Wicked One“ takes around two hours to accomplish before stepping on the stage. Since my bands will play back-to-back sets each night with only a 15-minute changeover, logistically I will have to be painted for the Nevalra set, which is something I do not typically do for Nevalra. The attached photo shows how I usually perform in both Nevalra and Thy Antichrist. The back-to-back sets will force my stage appearance to be an anomaly for this special tour only. I look forward to seeing everyone in Europe!“
Nevalra auf Tour mit Carach Angren, Wolfheart, Thy Antichrist:
09 Jun 19 Leipzig (DE) Wave Gotik Treffen
10 Jun 19 Frankfurt (DE) Batschkapp
11 Jun 19 Paris (FR) Maroquinerie
12 Jun 19 Toulouse (FR) Le Rex
13 Jun 19 Madrid (ES) Mon
14 Jun 19 Porto (PT) Club Hard
15 Jun 19 Lisbon (PT) RCA
16 Jun 19 Sevilla (ES) Sala X
18 Jun 19 Granada (ES) El Tren
19 Jun 19 Valencia (ES) Republica
20 Jun 19 Barcelona (ES) Salamandra
22 Jun 19 Clisson (FR) Hellfest 2019
24 Jun 19 Milan (IT) Legend Club
25 Jun 19 Luzern (CH) Schuur
26 Jun 19 Essen (DE) Turock
27 Jun 19 Trier (DE) Mergener Hof
28 Jun 19 Ferropolis (DE) With Full Force 2019
29 Jun 19 Dokkum (NL) Dokk’em Open Air 2019
30 Jun 19 Brugge (BE) Entrepot
01 Jul 19 London (UK) The Underworld
02 Jul 19 Birmingham (UK) Mama Roux
03 Jul 19 Manchester (UK) Rebellion
04 Jul 19 Glasgow (UK) Audio
05 Jul 19 Dublin (IE) Voodoo Lounge
06 Jul 19 Limerick (IE) Dolans Warehouse
07 Jul 19 Bristol (UK) The Fleece
08 Jul 19 Rotterdam (NL) Baroeg
10 Jul 19 Bratislava (SK) Randal
11 Jul 19 Dunaujvaros (HU) Rockmarathon 2019
12 Jul 19 Warsaw (PL) Proxima
13 Jul 19 Anykšciai (LT) Devilstone Open Air 2019
14 Jul 19 Tallinn (EE) Tapper
16 Jul 19 Tampere (FI) Klubi
17 Jul 19 Helsinki (FI) On the Rocks
19 Jul 19 Gävle (SE) Gefle Metal Festival 2019
20 Jul 19 Gothenburg (SE) Sticky Fingers
21 Jul 19 Aalborg (DK) Platform 4
https://scotteames.wixsite.com/nevalra
www.facebook.com/nevalra