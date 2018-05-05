Wenn eine Band fast stetig auf Tour ist, dann Of Mice & Men!

Das Quartett ist dabei nicht nur in ihrer Heimat oder Europa gern gesehener Gast, sondern ebenso in Australien und Japan – wie das Musikvideo zu Instincts mit seinen Live-Szenen aus ebendiesen Ländern hervorragend unter Beweis stellt! Der Track ist Teil ihres aktuellen Albums Defy, welches im Januar bei Rise Records erschienen ist.

Sänger Aaron Pauley:

“We’re stoked to be releasing our music video for Instincts. Filmed during our most recent trips to Australia and Japan, the video showcases the raw intensity that we’ve seen this song bring to crowds all over the world. When the idea for doing a video for the song came up, we collectively decided that the only way we could do it justice was to show this song’s live power, and here it is. Turn it up, and bang your head!“

Eine Live-Pause steht für die Band auch gar nicht zur Debatte: Im Oktober und November sind die Herren schon wieder in Europa unterwegs – im Zuge der Gravity-Tour als Support von Bullet For My Valentine!

24.10.2018: Berlin – Columbiahalle

26.10.2018: Frankfurt – Jahrhunderthalle

27.10.2018: Köln – Palladium

28.10.2018; München – Zenith

30.10.2018: Zürich (CH) – Samsung Hall

02.11.2018: Wien (AT) – Gassometer

03.11.2018: Leipzig – Haus Auensee

Kommentare

Kommentare