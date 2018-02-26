Palace Of The King: veröffentlichen am 23.03. „Get Right With Your Maker „

„Get Right With Your Maker is our 3rd full length album and our 5th release overall including the 2 EP’s we released in 2013, but it’s much more than that. This album is our coming of age.“ Palace Of The King

Am 23.03 veröffentlicht die Rock´n`Roll Band aus Australien ihr neues Album Get Right With Your Maker über Golden Robot Records.

Aufgenommen hat die Band live in mehreren Sessions rund um ihre Konzert Termine, um jeweils die bestmögliche Band-Verfassung auf Band zu bekommen. „These experiences of life on the road became part of the DNA of the record lyrically and musically as you would expect. The good the bad and the ugly.“

Gemischt wurde die Platte von Machine in Texas, der auch für die letzten Alben von Clutch verantwortlich war.

Palace Of The King sind um die 100 Tage im Jahr unterwegs und spielten bereits Headliner Touren in Europa und supporteten Airbourne in UK und Frankreich. Im April kommen sie für 2 Termine nach Deutschland:

17.04 Frankfurt – Nachtleben

19.04 Köln – Yard Club/Die Kantine

Tracklist Get Right With Your Maker:

1. I Am The Storm

2. It´s Been A Long Time Coming

3. Sold Me Down The River

4. A Dog With A Bone

5. Said The Spider To The Bird

6. Move Through The Fire

7. The Serpent

8. Horizon

9. Fly Like An Evil

10. Back On My Feet Again

Kommentare

