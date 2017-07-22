Die deutsche War-Black-Metal-Kult-Formation PARAGON BELIAL haben bei NORTHERN FOG RECORDS unterzeichnet. Das langersehne dritte Album mit den Namen „Necrophobic Rituals“ ist bereits in greifbarer Nähe.
Das Machwerk wird im Herbst 2017 veröffentlicht und verspricht eine kräftige Portion satanischer Abriss!
Tracklist: „Necrophobic Rituals“
01. Perverted Homage in the Trails of Satan
02. Demoniac Christian Holocaust
03. Day of Vengeance
04. Unholy Impact of Evil
05. Necrophobic Rituals
06. Circle of the satanic Breed
07. Verdelet
08. Witching Metal (Sodom Cover)
Titel „Demoniac Christian Holocaust“ im Onlinestream:
https://soundcloud.com/northernfogrec/paragon-belial-demoniac-christian-holocaust-2017
Live:
09.09.2017 Saar-Tanica Vol. I – Neunkirchen
07.10.2017 Black Flames over Graz – Graz (Aut)
25.11.2017 Silent Screams Night Part 3 – Muggefug Cottbus
12.05.2018 Under The Banner Of The Black Light Festival – Graz (Aut)
Quelle: www.northernfogrecords.com