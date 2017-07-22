Die deutsche War-Black-Metal-Kult-Formation PARAGON BELIAL haben bei NORTHERN FOG RECORDS unterzeichnet. Das langersehne dritte Album mit den Namen „Necrophobic Rituals“ ist bereits in greifbarer Nähe.

Das Machwerk wird im Herbst 2017 veröffentlicht und verspricht eine kräftige Portion satanischer Abriss!

Tracklist: „Necrophobic Rituals“

01. Perverted Homage in the Trails of Satan

02. Demoniac Christian Holocaust

03. Day of Vengeance

04. Unholy Impact of Evil

05. Necrophobic Rituals

06. Circle of the satanic Breed

07. Verdelet

08. Witching Metal (Sodom Cover)

Titel „Demoniac Christian Holocaust“ im Onlinestream:

https://soundcloud.com/northernfogrec/paragon-belial-demoniac-christian-holocaust-2017

Live:

09.09.2017 Saar-Tanica Vol. I – Neunkirchen

07.10.2017 Black Flames over Graz – Graz (Aut)

25.11.2017 Silent Screams Night Part 3 – Muggefug Cottbus

12.05.2018 Under The Banner Of The Black Light Festival – Graz (Aut)

Quelle: www.northernfogrecords.com

Kommentare

Kommentare