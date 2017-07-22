Australiens Nummer-1-Export in Sachen extreme Musik, THY ART IS MURDER, werden am 18. August ihr neues Album »Dear Desolation« über Nuclear Blast Entertainment veröffentlichen.

Heute veröffentlicht die Band ein weiteres brandheißes Video zum Song ‚The Son Of Misery‘. Schaut den Clip hier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_XY9NobTtFg

Holt Euch hier die digitale Single: http://nblast.de/ThyArtIsMurderDigital

Mehr zu »Dear Desolation«:

‚Slaves Beyond Death‘ [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yvPK0qKB8m4&feature=youtu.be

Studio Trailer #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2kae5J9GTvU&feature=youtu.be

THY ART IS MURDER-Sänger C.J. McMahon kommentiert das Album: „I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt going into a record. Coming back to the fold of our band has reinvigorated me. I missed my brothers, touring, and of course all our dedicated fans around the world who have always given us their all.

This new record is going to shape our future; we gave it everything we could and then some. In the past, I was the weakest link and now that I have re-built myself, we are stronger than ever and nothing can stand in our way.“

Gitarrist Andy Marsh fügt hinzu: „Hate, War, Desolation; the trilogy series of the path mankind has laid out before himself. We are prouder than ever of our efforts on this record. A lot of time, planning, creativity and teamwork has culminated in what we think is our most completed vision yet: »Dear Desolation«.“

Bestellt »Dear Desolation« in verschiedenen Formaten und Bundles hier: http://nblast.de/TAIMDearDesolation

Bestellt das Album ab sofort über iTunes oder Amazon vor und erhaltet ‚Slaves Beyond Death‘ und ‚The Son Of Misery‘ sofort.

»Dear Desolation« wurde von Will Putney im Graphic Nature Audio in Belleville, NJ produziert, gemischt und gemastert. Das Artwork stammt von Eliran Kantor (HATEBREED, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH, SODOM).

THY ART IS MURDER live

w/ AFTER THE BURIAL, OCEANO, JUSTICE FOR THE DAMNED

29.09. D Munich – Backstage

30.09. CH Lausanne – Ancient Astronaut

01.10. D Karlsruhe – Substage

03.10. UK Cardiff – Uni

04.10. UK Leeds – Key Club

05.10. UK Glasgow – Garage

06.10. UK Manchester – Club Academy

07.10. UK Birmingham – o2 Academy2

08.10. UK London – The Electric Ballroom

09.10. UK Nottingham – Rescue Rooms

10.10. F Paris – Backstage by the Mill

11.10. F Toulouse – Connexion Live

12.10. E Madrid – Caracol

13.10. E Barcelona – Razzmatazz

14.10. F Lyon – CCO

15.10. I Brescia – Circolo Colony

17.10. A Vienna – Flex

18.10. CZ Prague – Nova Chmelnice

19.10. D Berlin – SO36

20.10. DK Copenhagen – Vega

21.10. S Stockholm – Kraken

22.10. N Oslo – John Dee

23.10. S Gothenburg – Sticky Fingers

24.10. D Hamburg – Logo

25.10. NL Haarlem – Patronaat

26.10. D Leipzig – Felsenkeller

27.10. B Antwerp – Zappa

28.10. D Cologne – Essigfabrik

THY ART IS MURDER’s letztes Album, »Holy War«, landete auf #82 der Billboard Top 200 in der ersten Verkaufswoche, was auch den ersten Charteinstieg in die begehrten Billboard-Charts für sie markierte. Ähnlich erfolgreich waren sie auch in ihrer Heimat, denn sie landeten auf Platz 7 der Aria Charts und erreichten somit die höchste Position eines Australischen Extreme Metal-Acts aller Zeiten.

