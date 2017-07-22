Australiens Nummer-1-Export in Sachen extreme Musik, THY ART IS MURDER, werden am 18. August ihr neues Album »Dear Desolation« über Nuclear Blast Entertainment veröffentlichen.
Heute veröffentlicht die Band ein weiteres brandheißes Video zum Song ‚The Son Of Misery‘. Schaut den Clip hier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_XY9NobTtFg
Holt Euch hier die digitale Single: http://nblast.de/ThyArtIsMurderDigital
Listen in NB Novelties playlist: http://sptfy.com/2zZF
Mehr zu »Dear Desolation«:
‚Slaves Beyond Death‘ [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yvPK0qKB8m4&feature=youtu.be
Studio Trailer #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2kae5J9GTvU&feature=youtu.be
THY ART IS MURDER-Sänger C.J. McMahon kommentiert das Album: „I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt going into a record. Coming back to the fold of our band has reinvigorated me. I missed my brothers, touring, and of course all our dedicated fans around the world who have always given us their all.
This new record is going to shape our future; we gave it everything we could and then some. In the past, I was the weakest link and now that I have re-built myself, we are stronger than ever and nothing can stand in our way.“
Gitarrist Andy Marsh fügt hinzu: „Hate, War, Desolation; the trilogy series of the path mankind has laid out before himself. We are prouder than ever of our efforts on this record. A lot of time, planning, creativity and teamwork has culminated in what we think is our most completed vision yet: »Dear Desolation«.“
Bestellt »Dear Desolation« in verschiedenen Formaten und Bundles hier: http://nblast.de/TAIMDearDesolation
Bestellt das Album ab sofort über iTunes oder Amazon vor und erhaltet ‚Slaves Beyond Death‘ und ‚The Son Of Misery‘ sofort.
»Dear Desolation« wurde von Will Putney im Graphic Nature Audio in Belleville, NJ produziert, gemischt und gemastert. Das Artwork stammt von Eliran Kantor (HATEBREED, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH, SODOM).
THY ART IS MURDER live
w/ AFTER THE BURIAL, OCEANO, JUSTICE FOR THE DAMNED
29.09. D Munich – Backstage
30.09. CH Lausanne – Ancient Astronaut
01.10. D Karlsruhe – Substage
03.10. UK Cardiff – Uni
04.10. UK Leeds – Key Club
05.10. UK Glasgow – Garage
06.10. UK Manchester – Club Academy
07.10. UK Birmingham – o2 Academy2
08.10. UK London – The Electric Ballroom
09.10. UK Nottingham – Rescue Rooms
10.10. F Paris – Backstage by the Mill
11.10. F Toulouse – Connexion Live
12.10. E Madrid – Caracol
13.10. E Barcelona – Razzmatazz
14.10. F Lyon – CCO
15.10. I Brescia – Circolo Colony
17.10. A Vienna – Flex
18.10. CZ Prague – Nova Chmelnice
19.10. D Berlin – SO36
20.10. DK Copenhagen – Vega
21.10. S Stockholm – Kraken
22.10. N Oslo – John Dee
23.10. S Gothenburg – Sticky Fingers
24.10. D Hamburg – Logo
25.10. NL Haarlem – Patronaat
26.10. D Leipzig – Felsenkeller
27.10. B Antwerp – Zappa
28.10. D Cologne – Essigfabrik
THY ART IS MURDER’s letztes Album, »Holy War«, landete auf #82 der Billboard Top 200 in der ersten Verkaufswoche, was auch den ersten Charteinstieg in die begehrten Billboard-Charts für sie markierte. Ähnlich erfolgreich waren sie auch in ihrer Heimat, denn sie landeten auf Platz 7 der Aria Charts und erreichten somit die höchste Position eines Australischen Extreme Metal-Acts aller Zeiten.
