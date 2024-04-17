Patriarchs In Black: neues Studioalbum „Visioning“ erscheint am 19.07.2024

Das neue Patriarchs In Black Studioalbum Visioning wird am 19. Juli auf Metalville Records (Rough Trade) veröffentlicht.
Der ehemalige Type O Negative/Danzig-Schlagzeuger Johnny Kelly und der Gitarrist und Riffschreiber Dan Lorenzo (Hades/Non-Fiction) gründeten Patriarchs In Black Ende des Jahres 2021. Das Projekt umfasste namhafte Gäste an Gesang und Bass, darunter Karl Agell (COC Blind/Lie Heavy), Jimmy Gnecco, Dewey Bragg (Kill Devil Hill/Bill Ward) und andere. Ihre Debütsingle Demon Of Regret erschien im Januar 2022 und das komplette Album Reach For The Scars wurde am 1. Juli 2022 veröffentlicht. Ihr zweites Album My Veneration erschien am 6. Oktober 2023 mit mehreren Gastsängern und Bassisten.
Für das kommende 3. Studioalbum Visioning hat Dan Lorenzo zwölf neue Songs geschrieben. Neben Schlagzeuger Johnny Kelly sind wieder eine Reihe großartiger Sänger und Bassisten dabei, wie Dave Neabore (Dog Eat Dog), Karl Agell (Corrosion Of Confirmity), Eric Morgan (A Pale Horse Named Death), Mark Sunshine (Riotgod), Jason McMaster (Watchtower), Kyle Thomas (Exhorder) und viele mehr.
Die Songs auf Visioning vereinen Elemente des klassischen Doom Metals mit modernen Sounds sowie Ausflüge in den Hardcore/Crossover.
Gemischt und gemastert wurde das Album bei JROD Productions von Jon Cioicari.
„Es macht so viel Spaß und setzt die Sänger nicht zu sehr unter Druck, mit ein oder zwei tollen Texten und Melodien pro Jahr aufzuwarten. Ich schreibe eine Menge Riffs/Musik. Unser drittes Album kam sehr einfach zusammen. FUN FUN FUN“, sagt Dan.
Visioning Tracklist:
1. Entry
Performed By Jonathan Eng
2. What Do They Know? (For The Champions)
Johnny Kelly – Drums
Dan Lorenzo – Guitars
Mark Sunshine – Vocals
Iron Lou – Bass
3. Before I Go
Johnny Kelly – Drums
Dan Lorenzo – Guitars
Karl Agell – Vocals
Dave Neabore – Bass
4. Heart Of Spite
Johnny Kelly – Drums
Dan Lorenzo – Guitars
Hob Traynor – Vocals
Johnny Araya – Bass
5. Low Price
Johnny Kelly – Drums
Dan Lorenzo – Guitars/Bass
Mark Sunshine – Vocals
6. Welcome To Hell Again
Johnny Kelly – Drums
Dan Lorenzo – Guitars/Bass
Kelly Abe – Vocals Omc Vocals
7. Whiskey On My Mind
Johnny Kelly – Drums
Dan Lorenzo – Guitars
Frankie Diaz – Vox
Sal Juvara – Bass
8. Empty Cup
Johnny Kelly – Drums
Dan Lorenzo – Guitars
Kyle Thomas – Vocals
Johnny Araya – Bass
9. Curse My Name
Johnny Kelly – Drums
Dan Lorenzo – Guitars
Jason Mcmaster – Vocals
Eazy Ezekiel – Bass
10. A Few Good Men
Johnny Kelly – Drums
Dan Lorenzo – Guitars
Kelly Abe – Vocals
Eric J. Morgan – Bass
Jason Donnelly (DJ Puzzle DJ) – Turntables
11. Birth
Dan Lorenzo – Acoustic Guitar
Dave Neabore – Keys
Jonathan Eng – Viola
12. Visioning
Johnny Kelly – Drums
Dan Lorenzo – Guitars/Bass
Mark Sunshine – Vocals
https://www.instagram.com/patriarchsinblack/?hl=de
https://www.danlorenzo.net/