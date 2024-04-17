Patriarchs In Black: neues Studioalbum „Visioning“ erscheint am 19.07.2024

Das neue Patriarchs In Black Studioalbum Visioning wird am 19. Juli auf Metalville Records (Rough Trade) veröffentlicht.

Der ehemalige Type O Negative/Danzig-Schlagzeuger Johnny Kelly und der Gitarrist und Riffschreiber Dan Lorenzo (Hades/Non-Fiction) gründeten Patriarchs In Black Ende des Jahres 2021. Das Projekt umfasste namhafte Gäste an Gesang und Bass, darunter Karl Agell (COC Blind/Lie Heavy), Jimmy Gnecco, Dewey Bragg (Kill Devil Hill/Bill Ward) und andere. Ihre Debütsingle Demon Of Regret erschien im Januar 2022 und das komplette Album Reach For The Scars wurde am 1. Juli 2022 veröffentlicht. Ihr zweites Album My Veneration erschien am 6. Oktober 2023 mit mehreren Gastsängern und Bassisten.

Für das kommende 3. Studioalbum Visioning hat Dan Lorenzo zwölf neue Songs geschrieben. Neben Schlagzeuger Johnny Kelly sind wieder eine Reihe großartiger Sänger und Bassisten dabei, wie Dave Neabore (Dog Eat Dog), Karl Agell (Corrosion Of Confirmity), Eric Morgan (A Pale Horse Named Death), Mark Sunshine (Riotgod), Jason McMaster (Watchtower), Kyle Thomas (Exhorder) und viele mehr.

Die Songs auf Visioning vereinen Elemente des klassischen Doom Metals mit modernen Sounds sowie Ausflüge in den Hardcore/Crossover.

Gemischt und gemastert wurde das Album bei JROD Productions von Jon Cioicari.

„Es macht so viel Spaß und setzt die Sänger nicht zu sehr unter Druck, mit ein oder zwei tollen Texten und Melodien pro Jahr aufzuwarten. Ich schreibe eine Menge Riffs/Musik. Unser drittes Album kam sehr einfach zusammen. FUN FUN FUN“, sagt Dan.

Visioning Tracklist:

1. Entry

Performed By Jonathan Eng

2. What Do They Know? (For The Champions)

Johnny Kelly – Drums

Dan Lorenzo – Guitars

Mark Sunshine – Vocals

Iron Lou – Bass

3. Before I Go

Johnny Kelly – Drums

Dan Lorenzo – Guitars

Karl Agell – Vocals

Dave Neabore – Bass

4. Heart Of Spite

Johnny Kelly – Drums

Dan Lorenzo – Guitars

Hob Traynor – Vocals

Johnny Araya – Bass

5. Low Price

Johnny Kelly – Drums

Dan Lorenzo – Guitars/Bass

Mark Sunshine – Vocals

6. Welcome To Hell Again

Johnny Kelly – Drums

Dan Lorenzo – Guitars/Bass

Kelly Abe – Vocals Omc Vocals

7. Whiskey On My Mind

Johnny Kelly – Drums

Dan Lorenzo – Guitars

Frankie Diaz – Vox

Sal Juvara – Bass

8. Empty Cup

Johnny Kelly – Drums

Dan Lorenzo – Guitars

Kyle Thomas – Vocals

Johnny Araya – Bass

9. Curse My Name

Johnny Kelly – Drums

Dan Lorenzo – Guitars

Jason Mcmaster – Vocals

Eazy Ezekiel – Bass

10. A Few Good Men

Johnny Kelly – Drums

Dan Lorenzo – Guitars

Kelly Abe – Vocals

Eric J. Morgan – Bass

Jason Donnelly (DJ Puzzle DJ) – Turntables

11. Birth

Dan Lorenzo – Acoustic Guitar

Dave Neabore – Keys

Jonathan Eng – Viola

12. Visioning

Johnny Kelly – Drums

Dan Lorenzo – Guitars/Bass

Mark Sunshine – Vocals

https://www.instagram.com/patriarchsinblack/?hl=de

https://www.danlorenzo.net/