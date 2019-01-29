Londons Post-Hardcore Energiebündel Polar starten den Pre-Order für ihr kommendes 4. Studioalbum Nova und veröffentlichen ihre neue Single Midnight. Das Album wird am 5. April, 2019 via Arising Empire erhältlich sein! Zusätzlich kündigen die Jungs ihre Album Release-Tour für Mai an.
Bestellt euch Nova hier vor: https://POLAR.lnk.to/Nova
Kauft und/oder streamt die brandneue Single Midnight hier.
Polar: „Midnight is a song about coming of age and sexual awakening. It is written about a personal experience I had at 15 which forced me to understand sex mentally and physically in a unnatural way. This song has been therapeutic to me and I hope it allows people who hear it to be honest with themselves and deal with their inner demons. Our new album Nova musically and lyrically has been therapeutic for all us, we came to point where we all needed a release and this is the product of that. We hope listeners can relate to this record and make steps to finding inner peace as much as us.“
Die Band wird im Mai zusammen mit Trippsitter auf Album Release-Tour gehen.
Polar Nova Album Release Tour
Special Guest: Tripsitter
03.05.19 UK London @ Boston Music Room
04.05.19 Belgium Antwerp @ Kavka
05.05.19 Germany Hamburg @ Hafenklang
06.05.19 Germany Köln @ MTC
07.05.19 Germany Nürnberg @ Z-Bau
08.05.19 Czech Rep Prague @ Underdogs
09.05.19 Germany Berlin @ Musik & Frieden
10.05.19 Germany Leipzig @ Naumanns
11.05.19 Germany Essen @ Cafe Nova
12.05.19 Germany Hannover @ Lux
13.05.19 Germany Munich @ Backstage
14.05.19 Switzerland Aarau @ Kiff
15.05.19 Germany Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof