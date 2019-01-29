Londons Post-Hardcore Energiebündel Polar starten den Pre-Order für ihr kommendes 4. Studioalbum Nova und veröffentlichen ihre neue Single Midnight. Das Album wird am 5. April, 2019 via Arising Empire erhältlich sein! Zusätzlich kündigen die Jungs ihre Album Release-Tour für Mai an.

Bestellt euch Nova hier vor: https://POLAR.lnk.to/Nova

Kauft und/oder streamt die brandneue Single Midnight hier.

Polar: „Midnight is a song about coming of age and sexual awakening. It is written about a personal experience I had at 15 which forced me to understand sex mentally and physically in a unnatural way. This song has been therapeutic to me and I hope it allows people who hear it to be honest with themselves and deal with their inner demons. Our new album Nova musically and lyrically has been therapeutic for all us, we came to point where we all needed a release and this is the product of that. We hope listeners can relate to this record and make steps to finding inner peace as much as us.“

Die Band wird im Mai zusammen mit Trippsitter auf Album Release-Tour gehen.

Polar Nova Album Release Tour

Special Guest: Tripsitter

03.05.19 UK London @ Boston Music Room

04.05.19 Belgium Antwerp @ Kavka

05.05.19 Germany Hamburg @ Hafenklang

06.05.19 Germany Köln @ MTC

07.05.19 Germany Nürnberg @ Z-Bau

08.05.19 Czech Rep Prague @ Underdogs

09.05.19 Germany Berlin @ Musik & Frieden

10.05.19 Germany Leipzig @ Naumanns

11.05.19 Germany Essen @ Cafe Nova

12.05.19 Germany Hannover @ Lux

13.05.19 Germany Munich @ Backstage

14.05.19 Switzerland Aarau @ Kiff

15.05.19 Germany Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof

