Prospective: veröffentlichen neue Single zum Song „Liar“ samt Musikvideo

Das italienische Metalcore Quintett Prospective hat mit Liar eine neue Single, samt dazugehörigem Musikvideo, veröffentlicht. Die 2-Track Single enthält neben der Originalversion des Titels auch eine Instrumentalversion des Songs. Beide Versionen von Liar sind ab sofort überall als Stream und Download verfügbar.

Schlagzeuger Flavio Cacciari über Liar:

“Liar is one of those songs that made us say „holy sh*t this is good“. I remember composing it at 4am in the morning with my body requesting some sleep but it was such a moment of inspiration that I couldn’t stop.” Er ergänzt: “It all started with that synth thing at the beginning of the track, all the rest came naturally.”

Sänger Pietro Serratore über die Lyrics zu Liar:

“The song is about a person that is not good for you, completely toxic. We’re all about that concept of letting go people that are not suited for your life, just let them go.”

Quelle: Long Branch Records / SPV GmbH