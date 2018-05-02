Suchen
Bands: Cirith Ungol, Night Demon und Night

Live im Kronensaal des Kultur Palastes:

Cirith Ungol – Heavy Metal, USA
https://www.facebook.com/cirithungolofficial/
https://www.metal-archives.com/bands/Cirith_Ungol/561

Night Demon – Heavy Metal, USA
https://www.facebook.com/nightdemonband/
https://metal-archives.com/bands/Night_Demon/3540358741

Night – Heavy Metal, Schweden
https://www.facebook.com/nightbandofficial/
https://www.metal-archives.com/bands/Night/3540361055/

und anschließend Ausklang im Bambi Galore!

Öjendorfer Weg 30a, 22119 Billstedt, Hamburg, Germany

Einlass 18:00Uhr
Beginn 18:30 Uhr PÜNKTLICH!!!

VVK 17,- €
AK 20,- €

Tickets gibt es unter folgendem Link:
https://kultur-palast-hamburg.leoticket.de/ticketonline/buchung.jsp?dateID=401

