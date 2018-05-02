Bands: Cirith Ungol, Night Demon und Night
Live im Kronensaal des Kultur Palastes:
Cirith Ungol – Heavy Metal, USA
https://www.facebook.com/cirithungolofficial/
https://www.metal-archives.com/bands/Cirith_Ungol/561
Night Demon – Heavy Metal, USA
https://www.facebook.com/nightdemonband/
https://metal-archives.com/bands/Night_Demon/3540358741
Night – Heavy Metal, Schweden
https://www.facebook.com/nightbandofficial/
https://www.metal-archives.com/bands/Night/3540361055/
und anschließend Ausklang im Bambi Galore!
Öjendorfer Weg 30a, 22119 Billstedt, Hamburg, Germany
Einlass 18:00Uhr
Beginn 18:30 Uhr PÜNKTLICH!!!
VVK 17,- €
AK 20,- €
Tickets gibt es unter folgendem Link:
https://kultur-palast-hamburg.leoticket.de/ticketonline/buchung.jsp?dateID=401