Shining: „Streaming Show!“ am 27.03.2020 auf Facebook

Eventname: Shining Streaming Show!

Band: Shining

Ort: Facebook

Datum: 27.03.2020, 20:00 Uhr

Genre: Black’n’Roll

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/278358243151693/

SHINING LIVE STREAM STUDIO CONCERT

Come join us on the Facebook Live Stream on Friday March 27th at the following time:

Oslo (CET) – 20:00

London (GMT) – 19:00

Los Angeles (PST) – 12 PM (noon)

New York (EST) – 3 PM

On Saturday last week Shining was supposed to stand on the stage at the student festival Le Printemps Étudiant in Toulouse, France. But as with any other concert these days, this festival performance was canceled.

To make up for this lost show, we’ll perform the festival set streaming for our studio. Our Finnish guitar player is not allowed to fly to Norway, but we’ll do it anyhow! When the crisis comes you just gotta roll with the punches!

The streaming show will be free for everyone, but if you happen to have some cash burning in your pocket you can send money by:

PayPal -> munkeby@shining.no

Vipps (Norway) -> 599467

Or you can support us by purchasing merch at shop.shining.no

Looking forward to seeing you all soon!