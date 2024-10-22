Silverstein: neue Single/Musikvideo „Confession“ vom kommemden Doppelalbum veröffentlicht

Kurz vor ihrem 25-jährigen Bestehen hat sich die kanadische Rockband Silverstein in die Wüste von Joshua Tree begeben, um sich selbst mehr als je zuvor zu fordern. Das Ergebnis ist das bisher vielseitigste und produktivste Werk der Band: Antibloom / Pink Moon. Antibloom ist ein Doppelalbum, das Silversteins vielfältige Einflüsse aufgreift und am 21. Februar 2025 über UNFD veröffentlicht wird.

„In 2025 we will be celebrating 25 years as band. For a milestone this large, we felt it deserved the largest campaign of our career“, teilt die Band mit. „We felt incredibly inspired, and put everything we’ve learned / felt / experienced into this double-album. They say it takes an artist their whole life to write their debut album, but with starting this band so young, it felt like it took 25 years to write Antibloom / Pink Moon – the absolute collection of our musical style and ideas we’ve pioneered over these years.“

Neben der Ankündigung von Antibloom/Pink Moon haben Silverstein auch ihre neue Single und das Musikvideo Confession veröffentlicht. Confession ist ein melodischer und emotionaler Track über das Eingestehen von Fehlern und dient als Nachfolger der zuvor veröffentlichten Single Skin & Bones.

Seht euch das Video zu Confession hier an:

Über Confession verrät Sänger Shane Told: „I’m so excited to be releasing our new banger Confession out into the world. Early on working through our initial demos I knew this one had something very special in it. It was fun to craft this one in the studio and perfect it, deciding exactly how to present it with all the different layers of music. I think it’s one of the strongest singles we’ve ever released because, at its core, it’s all about the message, melody, and emotion.“

Silverstein wird die Tour zusammen mit Thursday, The Callous Daoboys und Bloom nach Großbritannien und in die EU bringen. Die Shows werden eine Diskografie-übergreifende Performance bieten und die Fans können für ihre Lieblingssongs von jedem Album abstimmen, um die Setlist mitzubestimmen. Die Band sagt: „We are looking forward to our largest European tour ever this March! We’re bringing along an incredible line-up featuring: Thursday, The Callous Daoboys, Bloom. We’ll be celebrating all eras of the band with a very comprehensive set list (fans will get to vote on this soon!).Tickets are on-sale now and moving quickly!“

Antibloom – Tracklisting:

1. Mercy Mercy

2. Don’t Let Me Get Too Low

3. Confession

4. A Little Fight

5. Skin & Bones

6. I Will Destroy This

7. Stress

8. Cherry Coke

EU-Tourdaten:

mit: Thursday, The Callous Daoboys, Bloom

3/4 – Brussels, BE @ AB

3/5 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

3/6 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

3/7 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

3/8 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk

3/10 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

3/11 – Nuremburg, DE @ Löwensaal

3/13 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

3/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit

3/15 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

