Die Death Metal Heroen SIX FEET UNDER kehren im Mai für 10 Dates nach Europa zurück. Verpasst das besser nicht, dürfte ziemlich brachial werden!

Chris Barnes: „Just wanting to let you know that our annual XMas In Hell Tour through central Europe is booked and confirmed!! We’ve got a killer set list planned and can’t wait to see you all again!!!! This year also marks the second year in a row that INCITE will be supporting us in our mutual endeavor for Heavy metal supremacy! I recently did a guest vocal spot on their new album and I can’t wait for you to hear that as well… it’s got a super sick vibe to it!!! all the bands joining us on this run of dates are killer and the whole tour will be legendary!! believe it! DO NOT MISS IT!!!!!!! it’s going to be a fucking blast motherfucker!!!! see you soon!!“

XMAS IN HELL TOUR – 2018

SIX FEET UNDER

+ Incite

+ Disquiet

+ Tornado

+ Mecalimb



06/12/18 NL – Nijverdal – Cult Art Club

07/12/18 DE – Röbel – Alte Heimat

08/12/18 DE – Glauchau – Alte Spinnerei

09/12/18 DE – Oberhausen – Helvete

10/12/18 DE – Kassel – 130bpm

11/12/18 DE – Aalen – Rock It

12/12/18 CZ – Ostrava – Barrak

13/12/18 DE – München – Backstage

14/12/18 DE – Cham – L.A.

15/12/18 DE – Mannheim – MS Connexion Complex



