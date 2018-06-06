Schaut euch Slayer Looks Back On 37 Years an! Teil I: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJe1A5M4t3o Teil II: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MsliP7optgE

Slayer live:

w/ Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Behemoth, Testament

06.06. USA Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

07.06. USA Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

09.06. USA Pittsburgh, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

10.06. USA Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

12.06. USA Virginia Beach, VA – VUHL Amphitheater

14.06. USA Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

15.06. USA Orlando, FL – Amphitheater *AUSVERKAUFT*

17.06. USA Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre *AUSVERKAUFT*

19.06. USA Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory *AUSVERKAUFT*

20.06. USA Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

23.06. IS Reykjavík – Secret Solstice Festival

w/ Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Testament, Napalm Death

26.07. USA Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

27.07. USA Bangor, ME – Impact Music Festival

29.07. USA Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

31.07. USA Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

01.08. USA Albany, NY – Times Union Center

03.08. USA Darien Lake, NY – Performing Arts Center

04.08. USA Syracuse, NY – Lakeview Amphitheater

06.08. CDN London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

07.08. USA Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

09.08. USA St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

10.08. USA Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

12.08. USA Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium

13.08. USA Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

15.08. USA San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum

16.08. USA Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre

18.08. USA Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

19.08. USA Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

21.08. USA Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

23.08. USA Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

26.08. USA San Jose, CA – SAP Center

w/ Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Obituary

01.11. IRL Dublin – 3Arena

03.11. UK London – Wembley Arena

05.11. UK Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena

07.11. UK Birmingham – BCA

09.11. UK Manchester – Arena

10.11. UK Newcastle – Metro Radio Arena

12.11. UK Glasgow – The Hydro SSE

14.11. D Dortmund – Westfalenhalle

15.11. NL Zwolle – IJsselhallen *AUSVERKAUFT*

17.11. E Madrid – Palacio Vistalegre

18.11. E Barcelona – Palau Sant Jordi

20.11. I Milan – Mediolanum Forum

21.11. CH Zurich – Halle 622

23.11. A Vienna – Stadthalle

24.11. D Freiburg – SICK-ARENA

26.11. D Hamburg – Barclaycard Arena

27.11. PL Lodz – Atlas Arena

29.11. D Munich – Olympiahalle

30.11. D Erfurt – Messehalle

02.12. D Berlin – Mercedes-Benz Arena

03.12. DK Copenhagen – Royal Arena

05.12. S Stockholm – Hovet

06.12. N Oslo – Spektrum

08.12. FIN Helsinki – Helsingin Jäähalli *AUSVERKAUFT*

