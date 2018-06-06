Von Tom Araya, Tom Araya , Paul Bostaph und Gary Holt:
„Danke an euch Fans, dass ihr diesen Tag seit zwölf Jahren mit uns feiert…macht weiter so!“
Jeff hat die Seite erstellt und verwaltet sie bis heute.
„Danke, Jeff!“Der International Day Of Slayer ist der alljährliche Heavy Metal-Feiertag zu Ehren der kompromisslosen, lauten und rebellisch Musik der Kultband Slayer. Klickt hier, um herauszufinden, wie man den Slayer -Tag richtig begeht.Unten findet Ihr weitere Infos zu Slayer und ihrer letzten Welttournee.
Des Weiteren ist Slayers mit Spannung erwartetes Repentless-6,66″-Vinylboxset heute via Nuclear Blast erschienen und ab sofort erhältlich.
Holt euch die Box jetzt hier.
Seht euch hier das Unboxing-Video an.
– rotes Vinyl
– schwarzes Vinyl
– goldenes Vinyl – exklusiv! – 15. Juni
Schaut euch Slayer Looks Back On 37 Years an!
Teil I: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJe1A5M4t3o
Teil II: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MsliP7optgE
Hier gibt es einen brandneuen Tourtrailer zu sehen:
Slayer live:
w/ Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Behemoth, Testament
06.06. USA Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
07.06. USA Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
09.06. USA Pittsburgh, PA – KeyBank Pavilion
10.06. USA Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
12.06. USA Virginia Beach, VA – VUHL Amphitheater
14.06. USA Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
15.06. USA Orlando, FL – Amphitheater *AUSVERKAUFT*
17.06. USA Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre *AUSVERKAUFT*
19.06. USA Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory *AUSVERKAUFT*
20.06. USA Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
23.06. IS Reykjavík – Secret Solstice Festival
w/ Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Testament, Napalm Death
26.07. USA Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
27.07. USA Bangor, ME – Impact Music Festival
29.07. USA Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
31.07. USA Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
01.08. USA Albany, NY – Times Union Center
03.08. USA Darien Lake, NY – Performing Arts Center
04.08. USA Syracuse, NY – Lakeview Amphitheater
06.08. CDN London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
07.08. USA Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
09.08. USA St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
10.08. USA Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
12.08. USA Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium
13.08. USA Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
15.08. USA San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum
16.08. USA Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre
18.08. USA Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
19.08. USA Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
21.08. USA Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
23.08. USA Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
26.08. USA San Jose, CA – SAP Center
w/ Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Obituary
01.11. IRL Dublin – 3Arena
03.11. UK London – Wembley Arena
05.11. UK Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena
07.11. UK Birmingham – BCA
09.11. UK Manchester – Arena
10.11. UK Newcastle – Metro Radio Arena
12.11. UK Glasgow – The Hydro SSE
14.11. D Dortmund – Westfalenhalle
15.11. NL Zwolle – IJsselhallen *AUSVERKAUFT*
17.11. E Madrid – Palacio Vistalegre
18.11. E Barcelona – Palau Sant Jordi
20.11. I Milan – Mediolanum Forum
21.11. CH Zurich – Halle 622
23.11. A Vienna – Stadthalle
24.11. D Freiburg – SICK-ARENA
26.11. D Hamburg – Barclaycard Arena
27.11. PL Lodz – Atlas Arena
29.11. D Munich – Olympiahalle
30.11. D Erfurt – Messehalle
02.12. D Berlin – Mercedes-Benz Arena
03.12. DK Copenhagen – Royal Arena
05.12. S Stockholm – Hovet
06.12. N Oslo – Spektrum
08.12. FIN Helsinki – Helsingin Jäähalli *AUSVERKAUFT*
Weitere Infos:
www.slayer.net
www.facebook.de/slayer
www.nuclearblast.de/slayer