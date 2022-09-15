Slow Fall: unterschreiben bei Out Of Line Music und veröffentlichen Single „All The Blood“

Mit der ersten Single All The Blood offenbaren die finnischen Slow Fall einen melodischen Modern Metal-Sound, der mit dezent orchestralen Elementen gespickt auf großes Momentum bauen kann.

Zwischen tiefen Growls, hartem Melo-Death-Riffing und einer eingängigen Struktur sind es vor allem die sanften Clean Vocals, die All The Blood mitsamt zu Synthesizer-Einspielungen zu einer Single werden lassen, die Fans von Bands wie In Flames oder Dark Tranquillity einen neuen Geheimtipp liefert.

„We are extremely happy to announce that we have joined forces with Out Of Line Music! This label already has some other great Finnish bands on its list and we are proud to become a new member of this family.“ – Slow Fall

Slow Fall:

Markus Taipale – Vocals

Juho Viinikanoja – Guitars

Heikki Kakko – Guitars

Markku Kerosalo – Bass

Janne Lukki – Drums

Lasse Launimaa – Keyboards

