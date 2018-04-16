Die schwedischen Metal Visionäre SOILWORK haben die Nordic Sound Lab Studios in Skara, Schweden eingenommen, um ihr 11. Album und Nachfolger des erfolgreichen und hochgelobten 2015er Hits »The Ride Majestic« aufzunehmen.

Das Album stellt das erste für Neuzugang Bastian Thusgaard (THE ARCANE ORDER, DAWN OF DEMISE) dar. Thusgaard ersetzte Schlagzeuger Dirk Verbeuren, der 2016 die Band verließ, um sich MEGADETH anzuschließen.

Thusgaard kommentiert: “I‘m so proud of my achievements on this album. I was given a great amount of freedom both in writing and recording drum parts for it. Obviously, I wanted to honor the “drum-vibe” that has developed in the band through time. At the same time, I‘m very aware of the fact that I‘m a different drummer than my predecessors. Something I really wanted to showcase by adding my own vibe to the band‘s sound.”

Björn “Speed” Strid fährt fort: „On this new album we have gone back to classic heavy metal basics but with a twist of our own legacy of sound, with soaring melancholic melodies at a sometimes furious tempo and great diversity. People will recognize the vibe that we’ve had on the latest 2 albums, but we feel that we’ve taken our sound even further, with more energy, darker elements but yet uplifting structure.”

Die Band wird im Studio von Engineer und Produzent Thomas “Plec” Johansson (The Panic Room) verstärkt. Das neue Album soll im Herbst 2018 über Nuclear Blast Records erscheinen.

Mehr Info in Kürze.

www.soilwork.org

www.facebook.com/soilwork

www.instragram.com/soilwork

www.youtube.com/soilwork

www.twitter.com/soilwork

www.nuclearblast.de/soilwork

Kommentare

Kommentare