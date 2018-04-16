Der polnischen Black/Death-Adel BEHEMOTH veröffentlichen heute ihre brandneue Live DVD/Blu-Ray »Messe Noire«.
Sänger, Gitarrist und Bandkopf Nergal kommentiert: „»Messe Noire«. Well, that is everything that the BEHEMOTH live magick represents, and we’re stoked that we have a true representation on record for everyone out there to enjoy. ‘Messe Noire’ captures the true intensity of what we do as a band and the energy we share with our fans. This is also an exclamation mark, the perfect way to conclude »The Satanist« cycle which has been an overwhelming experience and amazing chapter in Behemoth’s career and our lives so far! By the release of »Messe Noire« we would like to hail our legions all around the world for undying support! Now let the art speak….“
»Messe Noire« beinhaltet die siegreichen Auftritte in Warschau, Polen vom 8. Oktober 2016, auf dem Brutal Assault 2016 sowie das »The Satanist« Cinematic Archive mit allen offiziellen Videos, die begleitend zum weltweit erfolgreichen Album erschienen sind. Ein Preview zu »Messe Noire« in Form des Live Videos zu ‚O Father, O Satan, O Sun‘ kann auf www.messenoire.pl gesehen werden.
BEHEMOTH haben zudem die Live-Mitschnitte der Performances der Songs
‚Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel‘:
‚The Satanist‘: https://www.youtu.be/bIiCCUlZNoM
‚Messe Noire‘: https://youtu.be/SD7XF74y8z0
online gestellt
»Messe Noire« ist als limitiertes Earbook inklusive DVD, Blu-Ray und CD erhältlich, zudem sind Digibooks der DVD/CD und Blu-Ray/CD-Varianten verfügbar. Die Vinylversionen enthalten den Warschau Gig und erscheinen in Silber, Gold (Nuclear Blast Mailorder exklusiv) und Schwarz.
Seht alle Formate oben und bestellt hier: http://geni.us/BehemothMesseNoire
TRACKLIST – DVD/Blu-Ray
Live Satanist (Warsaw 2016)
01. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
02. Furor Divinus
03. Messe Noire
04. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
05. Amen
06. The Satanist
07. Ben Sahar
08. In The Absence Ov Light
09. O Father O Satan O Sun!
10. Ov Fire And The Void
11. Conquer All
12. Pure Evil And Hate
13. At The Left Hand Ov God
14. Slaves Shall Serve
15. Chant For Ezkaton 2000
Live Assault (Brutal Assault 2016)
16. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
17. Furor Divinus
18. Messe Noire
19. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
20. Amen
21. The Satanist
22. Ben Sahar
23. In The Absence Ov Light
24. O Father O Satan O Sun!
25. Ov Fire And The Void
26. Conquer All
27. Chant For Ezkaton 2000
The Satanist cinematic archive
28. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
29. Messe Noire
30. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
31. The Satanist
32. Ben Sahar
33. O Father O Satan O Sun!
