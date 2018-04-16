Der polnischen Black/Death-Adel BEHEMOTH veröffentlichen heute ihre brandneue Live DVD/Blu-Ray »Messe Noire«.

Sänger, Gitarrist und Bandkopf Nergal kommentiert: „»Messe Noire«. Well, that is everything that the BEHEMOTH live magick represents, and we’re stoked that we have a true representation on record for everyone out there to enjoy. ‘Messe Noire’ captures the true intensity of what we do as a band and the energy we share with our fans. This is also an exclamation mark, the perfect way to conclude »The Satanist« cycle which has been an overwhelming experience and amazing chapter in Behemoth’s career and our lives so far! By the release of »Messe Noire« we would like to hail our legions all around the world for undying support! Now let the art speak….“

»Messe Noire« beinhaltet die siegreichen Auftritte in Warschau, Polen vom 8. Oktober 2016, auf dem Brutal Assault 2016 sowie das »The Satanist« Cinematic Archive mit allen offiziellen Videos, die begleitend zum weltweit erfolgreichen Album erschienen sind. Ein Preview zu »Messe Noire« in Form des Live Videos zu ‚O Father, O Satan, O Sun‘ kann auf www.messenoire.pl gesehen werden.

BEHEMOTH haben zudem die Live-Mitschnitte der Performances der Songs

‚Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel‘:



‚The Satanist‘: https://www.youtu.be/bIiCCUlZNoM

‚Messe Noire‘: https://youtu.be/SD7XF74y8z0

online gestellt

»Messe Noire« ist als limitiertes Earbook inklusive DVD, Blu-Ray und CD erhältlich, zudem sind Digibooks der DVD/CD und Blu-Ray/CD-Varianten verfügbar. Die Vinylversionen enthalten den Warschau Gig und erscheinen in Silber, Gold ( Nuclear Blast Mailorder exklusiv ) und Schwarz.

Seht alle Formate oben und bestellt hier: http://geni.us/BehemothMesseNoire

TRACKLIST – DVD/Blu-Ray

Live Satanist (Warsaw 2016)

01. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel

02. Furor Divinus

03. Messe Noire

04. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer

05. Amen

06. The Satanist

07. Ben Sahar

08. In The Absence Ov Light

09. O Father O Satan O Sun!

10. Ov Fire And The Void

11. Conquer All

12. Pure Evil And Hate

13. At The Left Hand Ov God

14. Slaves Shall Serve

15. Chant For Ezkaton 2000

Live Assault (Brutal Assault 2016)

16. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel

17. Furor Divinus

18. Messe Noire

19. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer

20. Amen

21. The Satanist

22. Ben Sahar

23. In The Absence Ov Light

24. O Father O Satan O Sun!

25. Ov Fire And The Void

26. Conquer All

27. Chant For Ezkaton 2000

The Satanist cinematic archive

28. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel

29. Messe Noire

30. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer

31. The Satanist

32. Ben Sahar

33. O Father O Satan O Sun!

TRACKLIST – CD

Live Satanist (Warsaw 2016)

01. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel

02. Furor Divinus

03. Messe Noire

04. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer

05. Amen

06. The Satanist

07. Ben Sahar

08. In The Absence Ov Light

09. O Father O Satan O Sun!

TRACKLIST – VINYL

Live Satanist (Warsaw 2016)

Side A:

1. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel

2. Furor Divinus

3. Messe Noire

4. Ora Pro Nobis Luficer

Side B:

1. Amen

2. The Satanist

3. Ben Sahar

4. In The Absence Ov Light

Side C:

1. O Father O Satan O Sun!

2. Ov Fire And The Void

3. Conquer All

4. Pure Evil And Hate

Side D:

1. At The Left Hand Ov God

2. Slaves Shall Serve

3. Chant For Ezkaton 2000

