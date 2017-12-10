Die Metalikonen SOULFLY haben angekündigt, im Januar ins Studio zu gehen, um den Nachfolger ihres 2015er Albums »Archangel« einzuspielen, das im Sommer 2018 über Nuclear Blast Entertainment veröffentlicht werden soll.

Die bislang noch unbetitelte Scheibe wird mit Josh Wilbur aufgenommen, der zuvor bereits Max‚ andere Band KILLER BE KILLED sowie Schwergewichte wie LAMB OF GOD und GOJIRA produzierte.

In einem Interview mit Backstage Axxess sagte Cavalera: „I’m actually writing right now. I’m collecting the riffs right now and getting the ideas.“ und fügte hinzu: „I’m excited, because I think the album will have a little bit of a return to some tribal sounds that I haven’t done since »Prophecy«. So that’ll be cool, to return to some of that. And then the rest of the album will be a continuation of »Archangel«; a lot of people like »Archangel«. And, of course, I think that it will be also somehow influenced by »Psychosis«, ‚cause »Psychosis« was such a cool record that I’m sure that somewhere in the SOULFLY record we’ll have the influence of that on top of it too. So it’ll be a really cool record to work on.“

In einem weiteren Interview mit der No Limits Music Show erklärte er, dass das nächste SOULFLY-Album „deeply tribal, very spiritual“ sein wird. „There’s a concept. I cannot tell you much about it, ‚cause it’s kind of a surprise. But there is a concept behind the record, and I have not done a record with a concept like this since »Roots«. So this one has got the same kind of feeling that »Roots« has.“

Max und sein Bruder Iggor Cavalera touren derzeit durch Europa und spielen das legendäre SEPULTURA-Album »Roots« in voller Länge spielen.

08.12. GER Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle (Ruhrpott Metal Meeting)

09.12. GER Giessen, Hessenhallen

10.12. B Antwerp, Trix

11.12. GER Saarbrücken, Garage

»Archangel« erschien am 14. August 2015 über Nuclear Blast Entertainment und stieg in mehreren Ländern in die Verkaufscharts ein

»Archangel« in den weltweiten Charts:

Austria 31

Australia 41

Belgium 29

Canada 60

Czech Republic 17

Germany 19

Finland 22

France 40

Netherlands 33

Spain 19

Switzerland 11

UK 57

USA 130

World Chart 23

Das Album wurde von Matt Hyde (SLAYER, BEHEMOTH, CHILDREN OF BODOM) produziert und gemischt und beinhaltet grandioses Artwork von Eliran Kantor (TESTAMENT, HATEBREED, ICED EARTH, SODOM).

Bestellt »Archangel« in verschiedenen Formaten hier: http://nblast.de/SoulflyArchangelNB

Oder bestellt das Album digital: http://nblast.de/SoulflyDownloads

