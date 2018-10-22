Die Metal-Ikonen SOULFLY haben heute ihr brutales neues Album »Ritual« über Nuclear Blast Entertainment veröffentlicht. Zu Feier des Tages, hat die Band zudem ein Lyric Video zum Song ‚Under Rapture‘ online gestellt – der Song beinhaltet zudem einen Gastauftritt von Ross Dolan (IMMOLATION):

„It was really exciting for me to be part of new SOULFLY album,“ so Dolan. „‚Under Rapture‘ is a crushing song and I was on board the second I heard it. It was truly an honor for me to have been part of this. I think it’s a sick song both musically and lyrically and I am really happy with the end result!“

„This collaboration started last February when we were invited out as support on the ‚Return to Roots‘ tour which eventually led to Max singing on the ‚Morbid Visions‘ cover we did for the »Death is Just the Beginning« comp. As fans, having Max part of this made it really special and truly meant the world to us.“

»Ritual« wurde von Josh Wilbur (KILLER BE KILLED, LAMB OF GOD, GOJIRA) produziert, aufgenommen und gemixt. Das Coverartwork stammt vom Künstler Eliran Kantor (TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH, SODOM). Die zusätzlichen Artworks im Booklet stammen von Marcelo Vasco (SLAYER, HATEBREED, KREATOR), der auch das Verpackungsdesign entworfen hat. Das Album warten mit einigen Gastauftritte, u.a. von Randy Blythe (LAMB OF GOD) und Ross Dolan (IMMOLATION), auf.

SOULFLYs elftes Studioalbum, »Ritual«, sowie passendes Merchandise könnt Ihr hier in verschiedenen physischen Formaten bestellen (siehe außerdem Abbildungen unten): www.nuclearblast.com/soulfly-ritual

Digital gibt es die Scheibe hier: http://nblast.de/SoulflyRitual

»Ritual« – Tracklist:

01. Ritual

02. Dead Behind The Eyes (feat. Randy Blythe)

03. The Summoning

04. Evil Empowered

05. Under Rapture (feat. Ross Dolan)

06. Demonized

07. Blood On The Street

08. Bite The Bullet

09. Feedback!

10. Soulfly XI

Mehr zu »Ritual«:

‚Evil Empowered‘ OFFIZIELLER TRACK:



‚Ritual‘ OFFIZIELLES 360°-TRACKVIDEO:



Trailer #1 – Das Albumartwork:



Trailer #2 – Die Arbeit mit Josh Wilbur:



Trailer #3 – Der Albumtitel:



Trailer #4 – Die Rückkehr der Tribalelemente:



Trailer #5 – Die Arbeit mit dem Navajo-Stamm:



SOULFLY live:

31.01. – 04.02. USA Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, FL – 70000 Tons of Metal

Kommentare

Kommentare