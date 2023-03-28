Spirit Adrift: kündigen ihr neues Studioalbum „Ghost At The Gallows“ für den 18.08.2023 an

“Spirit Adrifts gimmick is simple: there is no gimmick”, sagt der Mastermind der Band, Nate Garrett. “Just great songs, great heavy riffs, catchy parts that make you want to bang your head and uplifting parts that make you want to fly into the sky.” Mit Ghost At The Gallows, das am 18. August bei Century Media erscheint, hat Garrett das bis dato ausgereifteste Werk von Spirit Adrift abgeliefert; ein Album, das an der Schnittstelle zwischen epischem Heavy Metal und ehrlichem Hard Rock angesiedelt ist.

Die erste Single des Albums, Death Won’t Stop Me, ist ein Vorbote für Ghost At The Gallows – ein geradliniger, stampfender Metal-Song ohne Schnickschnack. Der Song erzählt die Geschichte eines Mannes, der mit dem Fluch der Unsterblichkeit behaftet ist und den Aufstieg und Fall von Imperien, katastrophale kosmische Ereignisse und das Verstreichen von Jahrtausenden miterlebt, während er selbst unversehrt bleibt. Das zugrundeliegende Thema ist, dass echter Metal, und echte Kunst im Allgemeinen, endlose Zyklen von Trends und Moden überlebt.

Bis zur Entstehung von Ghost At The Gallows war es ein langer Weg. Garrett hat den Sound von Spirit Adrift seit 2015 entwickelt und damit seine persönliche Entwicklung vom Doom Metal und seiner viel zitierten Abstinenz bis zum heutigen Erfolg mit Ghost At The Gallows dokumentiert. “I wanted to write something timeless, that summed up the entire journey of Spirit Adrift”, sagt Nate. „The album intricately pulls together every element of Garretts riff-mongering musical mastery to arrive at a conclusion and start a new chapter for Spirit Adrift.“

“Subconsciously, each album I do tends to have a theme or make a point”, sagt Nate. “I didn’t realize it when I was writing, but the new album seems to encapsulate the grieving process. I realized when I was done with it that lyrically all the stages of grief are present. It’s a way to mourn, it’s a way to grieve, to take painful things that happen in our lives and make something powerful and positive out of it. That’s been the goal with this band from day one.”

Von Beginn an, im Jahr 2015, dauerte es nicht lange, bis Spirit Adrift den Nerv ihrer heutigen Fans trafen. Als sie 2017 Curse Of Conception und 2019 Divided By Darkness (beide auf 20 Buck Spin) veröffentlichten, hatte sich das, was als Garretts Soloprojekt begann, verselbstständigt, erreichte hohe Platzierungen in den Jahresend-Polls und füllte die Clubs, denn Nate und eine spontan zusammengewürfelte Gruppe von Freunden und Mitmusikern erweckten seine Songs on Stage zum Leben. “I’ve noticed that it really resonated with people who have gone through a lot of significant challenges in their lives,” sagt Nate. “Which eventually will be all of us.” “A different level of human connection when you’re writing something real and trying to represent that musically.” „The influence of Hendrix, Black Sabbath, Metallica, Slayer and also growing up in the South, really loving old sincere country music, bluegrass and stuff like that”, ist laut Nate die musikaliche Seele von Spirit Adrift.

2020 erschien das Century Media-Debüt von Spirit Adrift, Enlightened In Eternity (eine Split-Veröffentlichung mit 20-Buck Spin in Nordamerika); Garrett machte sich an die Arbeit, um ein längerfristiges Line-Up für diese und zukünftige Veröffentlichung zusammenzustellen. Als die Covid-Beschränkungen aufgehoben wurden, begannen Spirit Adrift als Band mit einem gefestigten und gestärkten Line-Up – Bassist Sonny DeCarlo, Schlagzeuger Mike Arellano und Ex-Carcass-Gitarrist Tom Draper – auf Tour zu gehen und mit Bands wie High On Fire, Yob, Crowbar und Corrosion Of Conformity zu spielen.

Während frühere Alben größtenteils Solo-Angelegenheiten waren, kommt Ghost At The Gallows dem Band-Vibe von Spirit Adrift am nächsten. “While we didn’t track this record as a full, live band, Mike and I did track live with drums and guitar to capture that real, raw explosive human energy that’s imperfect and dynamic. I think it shines through”, sagt Nate über die Zeit im Studio.

Mit Sanford Parker von Electrical Audio in Chicago und Jeff Henson von der Red Nova Ranch in Texas als Produzent und Co-Produzent an der Seite von Garrett und dem legendären Zeuss (Queensrÿche, Hatebreed), der für Mix und Mastering zuständig war, liefert Ghost At The Gallows ein Riff-Feuerwerk von dem andere nur träumen können.

Ghost At The Gallows erscheint am 18. August 2023.Vorbestellungen, Tourdaten und weitere Singles werden bald veröffentlicht.

Ghost At The Gallows Tracklist:

Give Her To The River Barn Burner Hanged Man’s Revenge These Two Hands Death Won’t Stop Me I Shall Return Siren Of The South Ghost At The Gallows

