Starlit Pyre: veröffentlichen Lyric-Video zur eindringlichen neuen Single „On my Own

Die französische Melodic-Death-Metal-Band Starlit Pyre hat einen weiteren intensiven Vorgeschmack auf ihre bevorstehende Debüt-EP mit dem Titel Veins Of Sulfur veröffentlicht, die am 11. Juli erscheinen wird. Nach der Veröffentlichung der kraftvollen ersten Single Empire’s Downfall präsentieren Starlit Pyre ein weiteres Lyric-Video zum brandneuen Track On My Own!

Seht euch den Track hier an:

Die Band äußert sich zu dem Song: „On My Own is the catchiest and the most ‚easy listening‘ song of the EP. Sure, there are plenty of fast riffs and aggressive parts, but this track leans more into melodies, harmonies, and sing-along moments – especially in the chorus and in the two guitar solos. We played our first gig last week in our hometown and we closed our set with this song, to leave a mark on the crowd. According to their reaction, we’ll do this again!“

