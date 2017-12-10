Die Engländer Stone Broken schlagen ein neues Kapitel in ihrer noch jungen Karriere auf und unterschreiben einen weltweiten Deal mit Spinefarm Records. Die erste Veröffentlichung auf ihrem neuen Label wird das zweite Studioalbum ‘Ain’t Always Easy’ sein, das am 2. März 2018 erscheint.

Auf ‘Ain’t Always Easy’ – produziert und gemischt von Romesh Dodangoda in den Long Wave Recording Studios in Cardiff, South Wales – stellen die UK Rocker erneut ihre Fähigkeit unter Beweis, musikalische und emotionale Tiefe zu verbinden. Ihre Vision ist umfassend, das Songwriting ausgefeilt, die Riffs und Refrains gleichermaßen einprägsam wie gewaltig und die Songs legen den Fokus sowohl auf persönliche als auch gesellschaftliche Themen.

Die erste Single ‘Worth Fighting For’, strotzt nur so vor Energie und Ambition und macht deutlich, dass die Band bereit ist, den nächsten Karriereschritt zu gehen. Das dazugehörige Lyric Video gibt es hier:

Sänger Rich sagt über den Song: “We don’t live in a perfect world. In some form or another, we have all been affected by some kind of issue; whether it be bullying, homelessness, illness, prejudice, it’s everywhere; and a lot of the time we feel that we can’t do anything about it, but you can…you REALLY can. ‘Worth Fighting For’ is a song about exactly that, if there is something you feel is worth fighting for then you should stand up and do something about it, no matter how big or small the change is, if it makes your life and the lives of others around you better, then it’s worth fighting for. Everyone will have their own battles in life and we hope that this could give even just one person the strength to stand up against it.”

Die vier Briten – Rich Moss (Gesang/Gitarre), Chris Davis (Leadgitarre/Gesang), Kieron Conroy (Bass/Gesang) und Robyn Haycock (Schlagzeug) haben seit dem Release ihres Debütalbums ‘All In Time’ 2016, das ebenfalls von Dadangoda produziert wurde, kontinuierlich an ihrer Karriere gearbeitet und haben auf diesem Weg eine enge Bindung zu ihrer rasch wachsenden Fanbase (‘The Broken Army’) etabliert und haben bereits beachtliche mediale Unterstützung in ihrer Heimt erfahren. Sie teilten die Bühnen in Großbritannien mit Künstlern wie Glenn Hughes und Living Colour und spielten sowohl beim diesjährigen Download sowie beim Ramblin’ Man Fair, wo sie die Hauptbühne eröffneten.

Danto Bonutto, Chef A&R von Spinefarm Records UK sagt: “Who doesn’t like big, driving riffs and massive choruses?! It’s easy to be impressed with Stone Broken on a musical basis alone – at last, a UK band with the sound and the attitude to make it possible for them to compete with rock’s elite names, most of them US-based. Add to this a down-to-earth approach, an understanding of the business side, plus a full-on work ethic, and you have a group whose career is already proceeding at pace. We’re hitting the ground running here, and given the close relationship that already exists between audience and band, I’m sure that the Stone Broken / Spinefarm axis will pave the way for a seriously exciting future…”

In den kommenden Monaten werden Stone Broken zahlreiche Shows in ihrer Heimat absolvieren und im März schließlich auch für vier Konzerte nach Deutschland kommen:

Stone Broken live:

10.03. Köln, MTC

11.03. Hamburg, Logo

13.03. Berlin, Musik & Frieden

14.03. München, Strom

