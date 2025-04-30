Svart Vinter: veröffentlichen neue Single „Torment“ vom kommenden Album „Isvind“

Die italienische Atmospheric-Black-Metal-Band Svart Vinter hat letzten Freitag ihre neue Single Torment veröffentlicht. Der Song stammt von ihrem zweiten Studioalbum Isvind, das am 30. Mai 2025 über Non Serviam Records erscheinen wird.

Seht euch das Video zu Torment hier an:

Der Song ist hier verfügbar: https://song.link/svartvintertorment

„Torment delves deep into the dark, wintry depths of the human soul. It tells the story of an individual trapped in the icy grip of their own existence, where light is a distant memory and hope is extinguished by an inescapable darkness. It’s a statement of existence within darkness, a reflection on the annihilation of the self in a world that offers nothing but cold and abandonment. We hope this track can accompany those who, like us, find a certain beauty in the harshness of the void, in the strength of the ice, and in the freedom hidden within despair“, kommentiert die Band.

Über das Album sagen Svart Vinter: „It captures the raw forces of winter’s darkness, with themes of isolation, grief, and torment at its core. Each track immerses the listener in a cold, unforgiving landscape where the frost gnaws at your soul and the night stretches on endlessly. Isvind offers an experience that is both atmospheric and intense, bringing to life the most sinister aspects of winter’s embrace. The album weaves a tale of death and darkness, and is a relentless exploration of the harshest elements, where the forces of nature are as merciless as they are mesmerizing.“

