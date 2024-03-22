Sylosis: veröffentlichen in London gefilmtes, offizielles Live-Video zu „Poison For The Lost“

Im Vorfeld ihrer anstehenden Headliner-Tour durch Großbritannien und Irland im April dieses Jahres haben die Modern Metal-Schwergewichte Sylosis ein Live-Video zu Poison For The Lost veröffentlicht, das von ihrem letzten Album A Sign Of Things To Come stammt. Das Video wurde während des Auftritts der Band als Support ihrer Labelkollegen Malevolence in London im vergangenen Jahr gefilmt.

Seht euch das offizielle Live-Video zu Poison For The Lost jetzt hier an:

Sylosis 2024 UK & Ireland Tour

03.04 – Southampton, Engine Rooms *Low Tickets*

04.04 – Bristol, The Fleece *Sold Out*

05.04 – Norwich, The Waterfront Studio *Sold Out*

06.04 – Dublin, Whelan’s *Sold Out*

07.04 – Belfast, Limelight 2

09.04 – Edinburgh, La Belle Angele

10.04 – Glasgow, Cathouse *Low Tickets*

11.04 – Leeds, The Key Club *Sold Out*

12.04 – Colchester, Arts Centre *Sold Out*

13.04 – Cardiff, the Globe *Sold Out*

14.04 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms *Sold Out*

Alle Restkarten sind ab sofort unter sylosis-band.com erhältlich.

Sylosis sind:

Josh Middleton – Gesang, Gitarre

Alex Bailey – Gitarre

Conor Marshall – Bass

Ali Richardson – Schlagzeug

