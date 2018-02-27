Templeton Pek: „Watching The World Come Undone“ ab heute erhältlich

Das neue und fünfte Album des Trios aus Birmingham ist ab heute im Handel erhältlich. Außerdem gibt es Watching The World Come Undone auch komplett im Stream.

Templeton Pek auf UK-Tour mit Sonic Boom Six

06.04. – Plymouth, Underground

07.04. – St Albans, The Horn

10.04. – Blackpool, The Waterloo Music Bar Blackpool

11.04. – Liverpool, EBGBS

12.04. – Leicester, The Shed

14.04. – Huddersfield, The Parish

15.04. – Milton Keynes, The Craufurd Arms (Live Music Venue)

