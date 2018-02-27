Das neue und fünfte Album des Trios aus Birmingham ist ab heute im Handel erhältlich. Außerdem gibt es Watching The World Come Undone auch komplett im Stream.
Templeton Pek auf UK-Tour mit Sonic Boom Six
06.04. – Plymouth, Underground
07.04. – St Albans, The Horn
10.04. – Blackpool, The Waterloo Music Bar Blackpool
11.04. – Liverpool, EBGBS
12.04. – Leicester, The Shed
14.04. – Huddersfield, The Parish
15.04. – Milton Keynes, The Craufurd Arms (Live Music Venue)
