Die Bay-Area-Thrash-Giganten TESTAMENT haben angekündigt, ihre »Brotherhood Of The Snake«-Headline-Show im kommenden Winter nach Europa zu bringen.

Die Band tourt zum aktuellen Album, »Brotherhood Of The Snake«, das bei seiner Veröffentlichung im Oktober 2016 euphorische Reaktionen erhielt und die Charts in unzähligen Ländern enterte.

TESTAMENT werden von ihren Thrash-Kollegen ANNIHILATOR und den Label-Freunden von DEATH ANGEL ​begleitet, die im Rahmen ihres aktuellen Albums »The Evil Divide« unterwegs sind.

TESTAMENT-Sänger Chuck Billy kommentiert: „I am pleased to announce the »Brotherhood of the Snake« headline tour coming to Europe in November. It’s going to be a thrash extravaganza with TESTAMENT, ANNIHILATOR and DEATH ANGEL. This invasion is gonna devastate.“

DEATH ANGELs Mark Osegueda​ ​fügt hinzu: „It has been way too long since DEATH ANGEL has toured in Europe…A fact that we are none too pleased about… So… It is with tremendous pride, and excitement that I can say DEATH ANGEL is FINALLY coming back in support of our latest record »The Evil Divide«! And we plan on delivering a devastating set night, after night, and stage

after stage to our most dedicated, and loyal fans! Come out and let’s feed off of each other’s energy!!! Together we can, and will create, and celebrate unforgettable nights of the undeniable power that is METAL! See you on the road! See you in the pit!“

Der Ticket-Vorverkauf startet am Dienstag, den 13. Juni um 10.00 Uhr!

Brotherhood of the Snake Tour 2017

TESTAMENT

ANNIHILATOR

DEATH ANGEL

Presented by: Metal Hammer, EMP, Musix, Metal.de, Nuclear Blast, RTN-Touring

11.11.2017 DE – Weissenhäusser Strand, Metal Hammer Paradise*

12.11.2017 BE – Antwerp, Trix

14.11.2017 DE – Berlin, Astra

15.11.2017 PL – Warsaw, Progresja

16.11.2017 SK – Kosice, Collosseum

17.11.2017 PL – Wroclaw, A2

18.11.2017 HU – Budapest, Barba Negra

19.11.2017 CZ – Brno, Sono Centrum

20.11.2017 AT – Vienna, Arena

22.11.2017 DE – Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

23.11.2017 DE – Munich, Backstage

24.11.2017 DE – Saarbrücken, Garage

25.11.2017 DE – Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn

26.11.2017 SI – Ljubljana, Kino Siska

27.11.2017 DE – Nürnberg, Löwensaal

28.11.2017 CH – Pratteln, Z7

30.11.2017 IT – Bologna, Estragon

01.12.2017 IT – Milano, Live Club

02.12.2017 CH – Fribourg, Fri-Son

03.12.2017 FR – Toulouse, Bikini

04.12.2017 ES – Madrid, La Riviera

06.12.2017 FR – Lyon, Transbordeur

07.12.2017 FR – Nantes, Stereolux

08.12.2017 FR – Paris, Bataclan

09.12.2017 DE – Oberhausen, Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

10.12.2017 NL – Haarlem, Patronaat​

*TESTAMENT only

Quelle: www.nuclearblast.de

Kommentare

Kommentare