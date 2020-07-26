Tha Acacia Strain: neues Album „Slow Decay“ veröffentlicht

The Acacia Strain veröffentlichten am Freitag ihr neues Studioalbum Slow Decay auf Rise Records an. Das Album kann hier in voller Länge gestreamt werden:

Slow Decay besteht aus fünf zuvor erschienenen 7″ sowie aus zwei weiteren unveröffentlichten Tracks. Das ungewöhnliche Konzept kommentiert Sänger Vincent Bennett wie folgt: „The whole concept is reality breaking down around us. We’ve done our time on earth, broken through the boundaries of what reality actually is, and we’re now witnessing our collective descent into madness. Lyrically and sonically, everything reflects that. You’re getting the vision piece by piece. The whole theme is a slow dive. By the same token, it organically becomes one record instead of just one big push out of the gate. As soon as you think you’re getting the hang of it, we throw out a wrench with the full-length. There’s no evidence to suggest we’re aren’t actually in a living hell. The things happening around us could be out of a comic book or a movie. The idea is, ‚This can’t be real.‘ Maybe something happened. Maybe we’re all dead and we don’t even know it. Maybe we’re just living in some augmented reality hellscape of actual planet earth.“

The Acacia Strain – Slow Decay Trackliste: