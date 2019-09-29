The Amity Affliction: Australische Metalcore-Chartstürmer mit neuer Single

Die australischen Metalcore Giganten The Amity Affliction sind mit neuem Label und einer neuen Single zurück. Zukünftig werden die Chartstürmer aus Gympie bei Brisbane ihre Musik über Pure Noise Records veröffentlichen. Mit dem hymenhaften All My Friends Are Dead einem überwältigenden Track, der als Fortsetzung des 2018’s Misery dient, liefert das Quartett eine erste Kostprobe.

“We are excited as all hell to be on Pure Noise, where the roster is amazing, and Jake is still running the label independently, and with a strong ethos,” sagt Sänger und Texter Joel Birch. “We can’t wait to see what the future holds; this shit is tight, thank you for your support, thank you Pure Noise, and thanks again to everyone out there who makes this dream of playing music worldwide our reality.”

Man darf zurecht gespannt sein, was die Zukunft für The Amity Affliction bereit hält. Fest steht jedoch, dass wir sie Anfang nächsten Jahres wieder in Deutschland, als Support von Beartooth, Live erleben dürfen.

EU-Tour als Support für Beartooth:

16.02. – DE – Stuttgart – LKA Longhorn

17.02. – AT – Wien – Arena Wien

19.02. – CH – Solothurn – Kofmehl

20.02. – DE – München – Tonhalle

21.02. – DE – Oberhausen – Turbinnehallen

22.02. – DE – Wiesbaden – Schlachthof

04.03. – DE – Hamburg – Grosse Freiheit

05.03. – DE – Berlin – Huxleys

06.03. – DE – Leipzig – Taubchenthal

