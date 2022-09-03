The Hu: veröffentlichen lang ewartetes zweites Sudioalbum “Rumble Of Thunder” inkl. Musikvideo zur neuen Single „Bii Biyelgee“

Die mongolische Band The Hu hat traditionelle Musik, Instrumentierung und Gesang in ihrer Muttersprache mit westlichem, modernem Rock kombiniert und einen einzigartigen und eingängigen Sound geschaffen, den sie als „Hunnu Rock“ bezeichnen. Gestern erschien ihr mit Spannung erwartetes zweites Studioalbum Rumble Of Thunder über Better Noise Music inkl. Musikvideo zur neuen Single Bii Biyelegee. Im Video sind The Hu zu sehen, wie sie im traditionellen mongolischen Stil des „Biyelgee“ tanzen.

“Bie Biyelgee is about having a good time,” so The Hu. “We danced like we never danced before during the video shoot and the movements where we tried to imitate biyelgee were very challenging. The biyelgee movements require a different skill set than you would find in any dance genre so in that way, celebrating these qualities are fascinating and inspiring to us.”

The Hu touren bis zum 15. Oktober an der Seite von Five Finger Death Punch und Megadeth durch die USA und kommen anschließend für ihre Headliner-Tour nach Europa, wo sie unter anderem auch in Berlin, Wien, Zürich und Köln Halt machen werden. Anfang des Jahres waren The Hu auf ihrer Black Thunder-Tour rund um den Globus unterwegs, unter anderem auf dem Coachella (USA), dem Fuji Rock Festival (Japan) und bei Headliner-Shows in ganz Nordamerika, Japan, Neuseeland und Australien.

Zoltan Bathory von Five Finger Death Punch teilte seine Gedanken über die Band via Instagram, “The Hu is out on the road with us – great band from Mongolia – you gotta check them out. I’m a Hun, so from the anthropologic perspective they are my cousins.”

Über 12 Tracks hinweg verbindet Rumble Of Thunder die Welt mit der mongolischen Kultur und ihren einzigartigen Grundwerten: Der Erhaltung der Natur und der spirituellen Verbindung mit der Erde. Diese Grundwerte werden auf ihrem neuen Album voll zur Geltung gebracht. Die tiefgehenden Texte widmen sich dem mongolischen Volk, während sich die Band Wohlstand und Frieden für alle wünscht. Im Mai veröffentlichte die Band die erste Single aus dem neuen Album This Is Mongol, die seither über 3 Millionen Videoaufrufe und über 1,6 Millionen Spotify-Streams verzeichnete. Im Juli enthüllten sie ein episches, actiongeladenes Musikvideo für die erste Hälfte ihres neunminütigen Tracks Black Thunder, bevor sie Mitte August die zweite, ebenso epische Fortsetzung veröffentlichten.

„Rumble of Thunder extends the variety of songs that the Hunnu Rock genre has and focuses on bringing new playing techniques that would sound unique and add more hard rock components to the songs,” erzählen The Hu über das Album. “It was quite fun to record and most importantly, we had so much time to play and choose the best versions. Creative space and time are crucial, so we are very grateful to our friends and families who had our backs during the lengthy process. We also feel very much in sync in terms of understanding and complementing each other during performance. You will find that we have become an even closer unit in this album with many new surprises.”

The Hu Upcoming Tour Dates:

26 Oct – Oslo, Norway / Sentrum Scene

28 Oct – Stockholm, Sweden / Fryshuset Arenan

29 Oct – Gothenburg, Sweden / Gothenburg Film Studio

31 Oct – Copenhagen, Denmark / The Grey Hall

1 Nov – Aarhus, Denmark / Train

3 Nov – Berlin, Germany / Metropol

4 Nov – Gdansk, Poland / B90

5 Nov – Warsaw, Poland / Progresja

7 Nov – Krakow, Poland / Studio

8 Nov – Budapest, Hungary / Akvarium

9 Nov – Vienna, Austria / Gasometer

11 Nov – Prague, Czech Republic / Mala Sportovni Hala

12 Nov – Zurich, Switzerland / Volkshaus

13 Nov – Milan, Italy / Alcatraz

15 Nov – Lyon, France / Transbordeur

17 Nov – Madrid, Spain / La Paqui

18 Nov – Barcelona, Spain / Salamandra

20 Nov – Toulouse, France / Le Bikini

21 Nov – Brussels, Belgium / Ancienne Belgique

22 Nov – Tilburg, Netherlands / 013

24 Nov – Cologne, Germany / Live Music Hall

25 Nov – Paris, France / Casino de Paris

27 Nov – Amsterdam, Netherlands / Melkweg (Max)

28 Nov – Manchester / Academy

30 Nov – Leeds / Stylus

01 Dec – Nottingham / Rock City

02 Dec – Cardiff / Great Hall

03 Dec – Birmingham / O2 Institute

05 Dec – Dublin / 3Olympia

06 Dec – Belfast / Ulster Hall

07 Dec – Glasgow/ Poetry Club

09 Dec – London/ Roundhouse

