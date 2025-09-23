The Lunar Effect: veröffentlichen neue Single „Settle Down“ vom kommenden Album „Fortune’s Always Hiding“

Die neue Single von The Lunar Effect ist am 19. September erschienen. Die zweite Single mit Grunge-Einschlag, aus dem bevorstehenden dritten Album Fortune’s Always Hiding, das im Oktober über Svart Records herauskommt, wurde jetzt veröffentlicht. Seht euch das Video hier an:

„Settle Down is one of the songs we’re most proud of on the new record. Stripped-back and full of raw emotion, it carries a grunge edge that nods to the bands we grew up admiring, while still pushing our sound forward. It stands apart from some of our previous work, but for us, evolving is essential“, kommentiert die Band zur neuen Single.

Das Album Fortune’s Always Hiding erscheint am 24. Oktober 2025 über Svart Records. Mehr Informationen dazu findet ihr hier:

The Lunar Effect online:

https://www.facebook.com/TheLunarEffect/

https://www.instagram.com/thelunareffect/